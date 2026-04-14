Soccer is an incredibly lucrative industry, with clubs willing to spend vast amounts of money to attract the sport’s most impressive talent.

And while the clubs most well-off financially have dominated for much of the 21st century, history proves that spending record-breaking amounts on individual players is not a guarantee of success.

Often, successful teams win in spite of the most expensive additions. The upcoming list should serve as a cautionary tale for all supporters sucked into the dopamine rushes that transfer windows supply, willing their club on to splash the cash to set themselves up for perpetual glory.

Mammoth expectations arrive as a by-product of significant transfer fees, and so many have struggled as a result.

Here are the 15 most expensive soccer transfers ever, with figures provided by transfermarkt.com.

15. Moisés Caicedo—Brighton to Chelsea (€116 million/$134 million)

The Ecuadorian overcame a tough first season at Chelsea. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

The bulk of the big present-day spending is done by Premier League clubs, with the division’s ’Big Six’ typically allowing the division’s impressive middle class to do all the hard work before they snag the gems they’ve unearthed and developed for huge fees.



Brighton & Hove Albion signed Moisés Caicedo from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for barely $5 million in 2021, then moved him on to Chelsea for almost 27 times that price two-and-a-half years later.



Caicedo initially struggled at Stamford Bridge but has since produced bouts of form that thrust him into the loftiest of midfield debates.

14. Declan Rice—West Ham to Arsenal (€117 million/$135 million)

Rice was never going to be a disappointment. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal supporters like to go back and forth in discussion regarding Caicedo and Declan Rice. The Englishman joined the Gunners in the same window Caicedo moved to West London for a similar fee, so there’s certainly a comparison to be made.



Rice was the lifeblood of West Ham United and has since thrived at the Emirates Stadium. A staggeringly consistent performer in the middle of the park, Rice has produced standout displays in the latter stages of the Champions League and has spearheaded Arsenal’s title charges since joining the club



A wicked ball striker, he pops up with a big goal or two a season and is a superb set-piece taker—crucial in the current climate.

13. Cristiano Ronaldo—Real Madrid to Juventus (€117 million/$135 million)

Juve signed Ronaldo with the aim of winning the Champions League. | MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, who’d later work for Tottenham Hotspur, seized the opportunity to land the Bianconeri their missing piece.



Juve, at the time, were winning Serie A like it was going out of fashion. They didn’t need someone to help perpetuate that success. Instead, the Old Lady sought a hero on Champions League nights.



Who better than five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo?



The all-time great moved to Turin in 2018, and continued to score goals at an impressive rate. However, Ronaldo was unable to fulfil Juve’s dream of recapturing the continent and he departed the club after three years with the legacy of the transfer still up for debate.

12. Jack Grealish—Aston Villa to Man City (€118 million/$137 million)

Grealish played a key role in Man City’s treble-winning campaign. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City paid a then-British record fee to scoop up the free-spirited Brummie from Aston Villa in 2021. Jack Grealish helped the Villans retain their Premier League status for two seasons and was primed to take the next step.



While Pep Guardiola undeniably sucked the life out of Grealish somewhat, evolving him into a wide player who performed a specific function, the Englishman adjusted and played a key role in City’s 2022–23 treble success.



Some would argue that his contributions that season rendered the big-money transfer worthwhile, but Grealish otherwise struggled for fitness and form in Manchester.

11. Antoine Griezmann—Atlético Madrid to Barcelona (€120 million/$139 million)

Griezmann struggled to live up to his price tag. | David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that this isn’t the last ill-fated Barcelona transfer to make the list.



Barça’s succession of big splurges included the purchase of Atlético Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann in 2019, but the Frenchman struggled to align himself with the 4-3-3 that’s crucial to the club’s DNA.



Overall, Griezmann’s move highlighted the inadequacies and short-sightedness of an incompetent Barcelona board, who expected the man in the dugout to shoehorn a second striker into an unfamiliar role.



Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setién and Ronald Koeman all tried but ultimately failed to integrate Griezmann, who returned to Atléti permanently for less than a third of the price they sold him to Barça for.



He’s since reminded us of his class in the capital, and is now preparing for a Major League Soccer (MLS) adventure.

10. Eden Hazard—Chelsea to Real Madrid (€121 million/$140 million)

Hazard’s dream move was compromised by an ankle injury. | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

Oh, how special this could’ve been. Eden Hazard was at the peak of his powers when Real Madrid came calling, inspiring an insipid Chelsea team led by Maurizio Sarri to Europa League glory in 2019.



He didn’t boast the necessary ego, but Hazard, on talent alone, was the epitome of a Madrid ’galactico’.



However, his career in Spain failed to get off the ground after sustaining a significant ankle injury in a 2–2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain four months after joining. He battled his way to 54 La Liga appearances, but scored just four times and eventually called it quits in 2023 at the age of 32.



It’s one of the most disappointing transfers of all-time because it promised so much.

9. Enzo Fernández—Benfica to Chelsea (€121 million/$140 million)

Fernández’s rise was rapid. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

The jury’s still out on the necessity of Chelsea’s surprise splurge for World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernández.



The Argentine was just a few months into his career in Europe when the Blues sent Benfica a $140 million offer they simply couldn’t turn down, having signed Fernández for less than $12 million the previous summer.



There were teething issues early, but Enzo Maresca got the best out of him during his time as manager, evolving the cultured passer into an efficient box-crasher in the Frank Lampard mould.



Fernández has developed into an important leader in West London, but is seemingly plotting his next destination.

8. Florian Wirtz—Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool (€125 million/$145 million)

Liverpool beat Bayern Munich to Wirtz’s signature. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen took the Bundesliga by storm under Xabi Alonso, romping to a historic title success in 2023–24.



While Alonso was the major inspiration, Florian Wirtz functioned as the imperative on-field figure who supplied relentless sparkle to Leverkusen’s swashbuckling play.



He ended that season with 23 Bundesliga goal contributions and looked set to become the next burgeoning star to make the move to Bayern Munich after impressing for a challenger or, in this case, a usurper.



However, Wirtz sought an alternative challenge, bravely opting for the rigors of the Premier League in 2025. Liverpool’s record-breaking summer transfer window included the lucrative purchase of Wirtz, but the German has endured acclimatization issues on Merseyside.

7. Jude Bellingham—Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (€127 million/$147 million)

Jude was an immediate hit in Madrid. | OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)

So many deemed Birmingham City to be a little bit silly for retiring Jude Bellingham’s No. 22 shirt in the wake of the then-17-year-old’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.



Well, as a right-leaning British politician once said: "You’re not laughing now, are you?"



Bellingham has carried the aura of a superstar ever since he dazzled as a teenager in the West Midlands and subsequently blossomed in Germany. His time with BVB cruelly ended without a Bundesliga title, but Real Madrid ensured that his absence from silverware was only brief.



Bellingham’s best campaign in the Spanish capital was doubtless his first, when he was so effectively used as an auxiliary center forward by Carlo Ancelotti. The young Englishman quickly developed a knack for scoring big goals, and he played a leading role in Madrid’s most recent Champions League success.



Injuries have bothered him since, but Bellingham certainly hasn’t faded away from superstardom yet.

6. João Félix—Benfica to Atlético Madrid (€127 million/$147 million)

Felix seldom saw eye-to-eye with Diego Simeone. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

João Félix drew comparisons to powerful attacking midfielder Kaká when he broke through at Benfica, and Atlético Madrid were so enthralled by the Portuguese’s exciting talent that they spent almost $150 million to bring him to the Metropolitano.



Griezmann’s switch to Barcelona meant Atléti had the cash at their disposal to make such a move, but Félix would disappoint across the Iberian Peninsula as Griezmann did in Catalonia.



The most luxurious of luxury players wasn’t Diego Simeone’s cup of tea, and Simeone’s lack of trust in the former Golden Boy winner has since been vindicated. Félix has struggled to settle anywhere, enjoying spells at Barça, Chelsea and AC Milan.



Few were surprised when he ended up at Al Nassr in 2025.

5. Philippe Coutinho—Liverpool to Barcelona (€135 million/$156 million)

One of several splurges that set Barcelona back. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The transfer that kick-started Jürgen Klopp’s dynasty at Liverpool.



Philippe Coutinho was the best player the Reds boasted at the time, but those on the red side of Merseyside rendered the Brazilian disposable for the sake of rebuilding a porous defense.



Suckers Barcelona were all too willing to pay a mammoth fee, allowing the Reds to sign goalkeeper Alisson and center back Virgil van Dijk with the funds made available.



Coutinho was a sumptuous playmaker on his day, but like Griezmann, struggled to find himself in Barcelona’s 4-3-3. There were glimpses of magic, but nowhere near enough to justify what the Blaugrana paid to sign him.



He was sent on loan during two of the four seasons he spent at the club, eventually departing permanently in 2022. Coutinho recorded 26 goal contributions in 76 La Liga appearances.

4. Alexander Isak—Newcastle to Liverpool (€145 million/$168 million)

Isak’s signing broke a Premier League record. | Nikki Dyer/LFC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool’s record-breaking summer was capped off by the record-breaking purchase of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.



It was a transfer saga that dragged on until the last day of the window, with Newcastle digging their heels in until Liverpool stumped up the requisite cash.



Isak had emerged as one of the world’s leading center forwards on Tyneside and enjoyed two superb Premier League campaigns with the Magpies. He scored 44 league goals across the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons before the defending champions came calling.



Isak, whose nonchalance and pinpoint finishing ability have drawn comparisons to Thierry Henry, suffered a broken leg in December after a quiet start to his eagerly anticipated career on Merseyside.

3. Ousmane Dembélé—Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona (€148 million/$171 million)

Barcelona were buying Ballon d’Or potential... | LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Well, you can’t argue that Barcelona’s rationale was wrong here.



Ousmane Dembélé’s work in Paris has proved that Barça were buying Ballon d’Or potential in 2017. They went early, no doubt, with Dembélé producing just two impressive seasons in Europe’s premier divisions before he became a $171 million soccer player.



The fee thrust the loftiest expectations upon the young wide player, who dealt with muscle injuries and other fitness setbacks throughout his career in Spain. The talent was always there, seemingly on the cusp of manifesting consistently, but any periods of hope for Dembélé in Catalonia proved to be cruel false dawns.



After six years of frustrating indifference, Barcelona gave up. PSG have since managed Dembélé’s inevitable niggles, but Luis Enrique has evolved the tempestuous two-footed winger into an all-encompassing center forward (and a Ballon d’Or winner!).

2. Kylian Mbappé—Monaco to PSG (€180 million/$208 million)

Probably money well spent, that. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Look, plenty of these transfers have been nothing short of disastrous, and while you could argue that the services of one man should never be worth $208 million, the success of Kylian Mbappé’s move to Paris Saint-Germain cannot be denied.



PSG had to move on from Mbappé to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the Champions League, but the Frenchman set an array of individual records that’ll surely prove impossible to breach until AI conquers all.



Mbappé spent seven years in Paris and is the club’s record goalscorer with 256 goals in 308 games. He was Ligue 1’s top scorer in all but one of his seasons with the club, and is by far and away the division’s most proficient sharpshooter of the 21st century.



He missed out on the big one, but Mbappé also ended his PSG stint with 16 trophies.

1. Neymar—Barcelona to PSG (€222 million/$257 million)

The transfer that changed the market forever. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The soccer transfer market hasn’t been the same since PSG smashed the world-record to sign Neymar Jr. from Barcelona in 2017.



No deal has come close to breaching the $257 million it cost the Qatari-backed Parisians to sign the Brazilian megastar, and despite unrelenting inflation, this record is likely to stand for years to come.



A viral sensation as a teenager, Neymar’s destiny was fulfilled on one level at Barcelona, where he thrived and won the Champions League in 2015. However, the move to Paris drifted him out of the limelight somewhat, and is perhaps why some disregard the heavily idolized samba star as an all-time great.



Ligue 1 was all too easy for Neymar throughout his career in the French capital, but he struggled to lift PSG on big European nights—excluding their run to the final in 2020—and was constantly set back by injuries.



Champions League glory eluded him post-Barça, leaving many to query whether it was all worth it?

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