The Iconic Lionel Messi Meme Is Now a Fortnite Emote
An iconic Lionel Messi meme is now forever immortalized as a Fortnite Emote.
As the newest member of the Fortnite Icon Series, Messi received customized skins and accompanying cosmetics in Epic Games' Battle Royale. From outfits honoring Messi's career with Argentina and Inter Miami to golden Back Blings and Pickaxes that feature crowns, soccer balls and the number 10.
Fans can also purchase Messi-inspired Emotes, including the #1 Fan Llama Emote that might sound familiar. The Emote summons a golden llama that says Messi's name in the tone of a goat as confetti falls. The audio is an homage to the viral meme of Messi saying his own name in the same tone, marking himself as the G.O.A.T. of the sport.
The Emote then plays loud crowd noise, simulating the reaction and applause of an excited stadium anytime Messi shows his one-of-a-kind skill on the pitch.
Here's how to get the hilarious Emote in-game.
How to Get the #1 Fan Llama Emote in Fortnite
To get the #1 Fan Llama Emote in Fortnite, fans must purchase the Emote from the Item Shop. The item is part of the Lionel Messi Bundle that costs 2,800 V-Bucks and also features the game's two Lionel Messi skins, Pickaxes and Back Blings.
The #1 Fan Llama Emote is available to purchase separately for 400 V-Bucks as well. Fans who just want to recreate the viral meme in the middle of a Battle Royale match only need to buy the single Emote.
Once you purchase the Emote, simply head to your Locker and equip the new item, along with any other cosmetics you bought.
Although Epic Games did not confirm how long the Messi-inspired items will remain in the game, the Fortnite Item Shop refreshes daily and is ever-changing, making the new skins, Emotes and more only available for a limited time.