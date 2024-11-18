The Seven Games Rodrigo Bentancur Will Miss for Tottenham Through Suspension
Tottenham Hotspur will be without midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur for several of the team's most important fixtures leading up to the new year.
Bentancur was handed a seven-match suspension by the English Football Association for remarks toward teammate and Tottenham captain Son Heung-min earlier this year. Bentancur said in an interview with Uruguayan journalist Rafa Cotelo that Son and his cousins "all look the same" when Cotelo initially asked Bentancur for a shirt from the South Korean forward.
In addition to the seven-match suspension, Bentancur was also fined $126,000 for breaching the FA's E3 rules, with the governing body explaining that he "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute. It was further alleged that this constitutes an "aggravated breach" ...as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin."
While Bentancur will be unavailable for Spurs in their upcoming Premier League and EFL Cup matches, he will be available for selection in the UEFA Europa League league phase matches against AS Roma and Rangers. Both European matches come during the run of games he's suspended for.
Which Tottenham Matches Will Rodrigo Bentancur Miss?
The confirmation of Bentancur's suspension couldn't have come at a worse time for Tottenham. Ange Postecoglou's team sit in 10th place in the Premier League table with 16 points after a dismal 2–1 home defeat to newly-promoted side Ipswich Town while Bentancur was finally getting back into top form.
Bentancur will watch on as Tottenham goes toe-to-toe against the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League whilst also missing an important EFL Cup tie against Manchester United and new manager Rúben Amorim at home.
Should Bentancur stay fit whilst playing in the Europa League, he could make his return to English soccer on Boxing Day on Thursday, Dec. 26 when Spurs travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest and former head coach Nuno Espírito Santo.
Match
Competition
Date
Manchester City (away)
Premier League
Nov. 23, 2024
Fulham (home)
Premier League
Dec. 1, 2024
Bournemouth (away)
Premier League
Dec. 5, 2024
Chelsea (home)
Premier League
Dec. 8, 2024
Southampton (away)
Premier League
Dec. 15, 2024
Manchester United (home)
Carabao Cup
Dec. 19, 2024
Liverpool (home)
Premier League
Dec. 22, 2024