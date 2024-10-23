Thibaut Courtois Injury: Progress & Potential Return Date for Real Madrid Goalkeeper
After suffering a thigh injury against Borussia Dortmund, Thibaut Courtois will miss at least three of Real Madrid's upcoming matches, including El Clásico.
Real Madrid's thrilling Champions League 5–2 comeback victory against Dortmund was marred by an injury announcement from the club the following day. Courtois, who made several heroic saves to keep Carlo Ancelotti's men in the match, underwent tests on his left thigh after the game.
"Following tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an adductor injury in his left leg. His progress will be monitored," Real Madrid said in a statement.
Courtois sustained a similar thigh injury during the Madrid derby back on Sept. 29 that forced him to miss Real Madrid's matches against Lille and Villarreal before the October international break. The goalkeeper only returned for two matches before he must return to the sidelines.
Here's the latest on Courtois's injury.
When Will Thibaut Courtois Return From Injury?
Although Real Madrid did not give a timetable for Courtois's return, the goalkeeper is once again expected to miss two to three weeks. If the Belgian's recovery lasts for the latter, then he will not return until after the November international break.
Los Blancos will be without Courtois for El Clásico, the biggest match of the La Liga season. Real Madrid needs to take at least a point from Barcelona to keep the pressure on Hansi Flick's side atop the table, and stopping Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal just got a lot harder without Courtois.
Courtois will also likely miss Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Valencia on Nov. 2 and the team's next Champions League fixture against AC Milan on Nov. 5. If Courtois cannot return within two weeks, he will also be sidelined against Osasuna on Nov. 9.
Even if the goalkeeper suffers a minor setback, he should still be back after the November international break for Real Madrid's match against Leganes on Nov. 24.
Potential Thibault Courtois Replacements for Real Madrid
Andriy Lunin will serve as Courtois's backup. The Ukrainian already made two appearances for Los Blancos this season and recorded a clean sheet against Villarreal, Real Madrid's only one in eight matches. In fact, the lone goal Lunin conceded over 180 minutes came from the spot against Lille.
Lunin is no stranger to filling in for Courtois; the 25-year-old was Ancelotti's No. 1 almost all of last season as Courtois recovered from an ACL injury. Lunin famously saved two penalties against Manchester City to get Real Madrid to the 2023–24 Champions League semifinals.
Although no one can truly replace Courtois, Lunin is as reliable as they come between the posts.