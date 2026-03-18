Thibaut Courtois Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Real Madrid Goalkeeper

Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after he only lasted 45 minutes against Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Alarms bells sounded throughout the Spanish capital when Courtois headed down the tunnel with the medical staff after the halftime whistle sounded at the Etihad on Tuesday evening. The Belgian, who was in the middle of another clinical performance against City, was swiftly replaced by Andriy Lunin at the restart.

Manager Álvaro Arbeloa claimed it was a precautionary substitution even though Courtois “wanted to continue.” Yet early reports out of Madrid do not share the same optimistic tone as the Spaniard.

Here’s the latest injury news regarding Real Madrid’s hero between the posts.

What Injury Does Courtois Have?

Real Madrid cannot afford to lose Thibaut Courtois. | Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Arbeloa only went as far as to say Courtois is dealing with “some discomfort” after Real Madrid’s 2–1 victory over City, and the club has yet to provide an official update on the goalkeeper’s condition.

AS report the 33-year-old sustained an issue to his right adductor, but further tests are needed to learn the extent of the problem. Due to Los Blancos’ early morning arrival from Manchester on Wednesday, the club is giving Courtois the day to rest before coming in for scans on Thursday.

Since the goalkeeper walked off the pitch under his own power and seemed unburdened when celebrating alongside his team following the final whistle, the injury does not appear a long-term issue for the former Chelsea man.

When Will Courtois Return From Injury?

Thibaut Courtois only lasted 45 minutes against Manchester City. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Madrid have yet to confirm an expected recovery timeline for Courtois, but even the shortest of layoffs is a blow to the Spanish giants. Atlético Madrid are headed to the Bernabéu on Sunday evening for a Madrid derby that could make or break Los Blancos’ La Liga title hopes.

Even if Courtois only needs a week to recover from what appears to be a minor issue, he would miss the all-important fixture. The good news for the 15-time European champions, though, is that the March international break follows the La Liga bout, giving the goalkeeper a potential additional two weeks to get back to full match fitness.

Courtois’s prognosis and potential return date will become more clear after he undergoes tests. In the meantime, Real Madrid will put their faith in Lunin to fill in for the Belgian if necessary. The backup keeper had struggled to perform when called upon this season, but he was as solid as they come in the second half against City.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE