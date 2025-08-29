Thomas Muller Sends Five Word Warning to Lionel Messi Ahead of Potential MLS Meeting
Thomas Müller is among the latest soccer legends to move to MLS in the twilight of his career, joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Upon arrival to MLS, Müller scored his first goal for the Whitecaps in his first start. The Germany and Bayern Munich legend has looked in fine form and he’s also already issued a warning to the league’s biggest star: Lionel Messi.
Speaking in an interview with MLS, Müller reflected on his past matchups against Messi, saying he didn’t know the exact reason for his success against him. Then, he couldn’t contain himself sending a hilarious warning.
“I will hunt you again,” he grinned.
Müller has emerged victorious in seven out of eight official meetings with Messi. Some iconic victories include Germany’s win against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and Bayern Munich’s merciless 8–2 pummeling of Barcelona in the 2019–20 Champions League quarterfinals.
Yet, Müller is still full of praise for Messi, even saying he’s grown to consider him the greatest player of all time.
“For me, Messi is the greatest player that we have in this game,” Müller said. “I think my first 10 years as a professional player I always went for Cristiano [Ronaldo] if there was a GOAT debate. Now I’m a little bit older, a little bit more romantic. I go more for the style than only the performance, the work ethic. After Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, I go for him.”
With Müller joining Vancouver, the team are poised to only improve from what’s already been a very impressive 2025 season. They currently sitting third in the MLS Western Conference standings and, earlier in the year, they eliminated Messi’s Herons in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
Miami have improved as the season‘s gone on, though. The Herons are in the 2025 Leagues Cup final and sit sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with three games in hand.
Yet, the only way we could potentially see a Müller vs. Messi matchup this season is if Vancouver and Miami face-off in the MLS Cup final—which is a mouthwatering prospect.
Messi is expected to renew his contract with Miami and Müller has a Designated Player option for 2026. It’s likely both players continue in MLS next season, then fans will hope the two soccer legends meet at some point in the term.