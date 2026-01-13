Three Lessons Alvaro Arbeloa Can Learn From Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup Failure
With less than three days to prepare for his first game in charge of Real Madrid, new manager Álvaro Arbeloa must take all that he can from the club’s Spanish Super Cup heartbreak.
For the second season in a row, Los Blancos fell short against Barcelona in the battle for the Spanish Super Cup crown, losing 3–2 at Alinma Bank Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was the last Xabi Alonso managed at his former club before his sudden exit the following day.
Real Madrid struck a “mutual agreement” with the Spaniard that saw him leave his post after just seven months in charge. The club then named Real Madrid Castilla boss Arbeloa as his immediate replacement.
The former defender now has the pressure of assuming arguably the toughest job in the sport. Arbeloa’s first test comes on Wednesday against second-tier side Albacete in the Copa del Rey round of 16.
Here are three lessons the new boss can take from the club’s shortcomings in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Real Madrid Are Not Built to Sit Deep
Alonso once again decided on a head-scratching tactical game plan for Sunday’s Clásico. For the first time this season, Real Madrid defended in a back five, with Aurélien Tchouaméni dropping back as a third center back.
On paper, an additional body in defense against an attack of Barcelona’s quality makes sense, except that extra defender is really a midfielder. Tchouaméni might fare well at center back against lesser opponents, but the Frenchman is simply out of his depth going up against the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, something already proven time and time again under Carlo Ancelotti.
A backline consisting of two midfielders in Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde, a struggling Dean Huijsen, an inconsistent Raúl Asencio and Álvaro Carreras is simply not built to withstand such prolonged spells of pressure.
To make matters worse, such a defensive game plan brings a great imbalance to the side, one that does little favors to the attack. Yes, Real Madrid are at their best in transition thanks to the speed and dribbling abilities of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, but it does no good if the team cannot get the ball to their wingers out wide.
Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić are no longer there to receive possession from their backline, scan the field with the ball at their feet and then kickstart a counter attack. Now, Real Madrid have players who are more likely to cough up the ball the second they touch it and cheaply hand the advantage right back to their opponents, killing any transitional play before it even starts.
Real Madrid Are More Cohesive With a True No. 9
Not having Kylian Mbappé fully fit for a Clásico final is never a good thing for Real Madrid, especially when the France international has scored 29 goals so far this season. Yet it is becoming more and more difficult to ignore that the team is more balanced with Gonzalo García—or any natural striker—leading the line.
Gonzalo makes runs into the box, is a threat in the air and most importantly, drags defenders away from Vinicius Jr. The Brazil international has more space to operate when defenders are forced to mark a No. 9 waiting for service inside the penalty area.
Mbappé so often finds himself at the edge of the 18-yard-box, stagnant and expectant, without the ball at his feet. Suddenly, Los Blancos’ attack is one-dimensional and easy to silence: stop Vinicius Jr on the left flank and the Frenchman will never even get close to the action.
Over a year-and-a-half has passed since Mbappé made the move to the Spanish capital and the team is still more cohesive without him on the pitch. Now, the solution is obviously not to bench the club’s leading goalscorer, but Arbeloa needs his new center forward to start playing more like an instinctual No. 9—with and without the ball—or else Real Madrid are never going to lift the silverware they desire.
Valverde Will Not Solve Real Madrid’s Midfield Woes
Despite being asked to participate in much of Real Madrid’s defensive efforts in the Spanish Super Cup final, Valverde also had spurts back in his natural position in the midfield ... and did not produce much of anything.
The Uruguay international completed a stunning nine passes in his 68 minutes on the pitch, a number that would horrify the previous owner of his No. 8 shirt. Of those nine, only one was a completed progressive pass. It's never a good sign when a goalkeeper has more—yes, Thibaut Courtois ended the night with 10 progressive passes completed.
It goes without saying that Valverde is the most versatile player in Arbeloa’s squad, but he needs to return to form in the midfield if he wants to most help the team in the long run. Los Blancos are crying out for the Uruguayan’s diagonal balls that switch the field of play and his vision in transition.
If Valverde wants to keep his place in the midfield once a proper right back returns, then he needs to prove himself to Arbeloa, something a player of his stature and quality might not expect.