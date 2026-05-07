Three Reasons Why Luis Enrique Will Never Return to Real Madrid As Manager

As the final whistle blew at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, it confirmed that Luis Enrique will manage in back-to-back Champions League finals.

The Paris Saint-Germain boss is at the pinnacle of his profession and the latest achievement only adds to the argument that he is currently the best manager in club soccer.

Should PSG triumph in the final against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30, he will become only the second manager to win the competition in successive seasons—following the example set by Zinedine Zidane, who went on to win three in a row between 2016–18.

With Real Madrid in crisis and likely to be on the hunt for a new head coach this summer, there have been questions as to why Enrique’s name has not been linked more seriously with the biggest job around. After all, Luis Enrique is not only Spanish, but spent five years as a player at Real Madrid between 1991–95.

There are, however, reasons why a reunion is highly unlikely.

Luis Enrique in Madrid Would Be a ‘Bombshell’

Luis Enrique is under contract in Paris until 2027. | Mohamed Farag/FIFA/Getty Images

It’s a topic that former Barcelona defender and ex-teammate of the PSG manager Abelardo touched on during Spanish coverage of the Champions League semifinal second leg on Movistar+.

Speaking during the post-match analysis, he said: “I wouldn’t like Luis Enrique to go to Real Madrid because he’s the best ... But it would be incredible. It would be a bombshell.”

Ex-Madrid striker Fernando Morientes, also a pundit during the coverage, responded: “I don't see it happening for either side. Florentino Pérez wouldn’t look at Luis Enrique because of his past, and Luis Enrique would look at Real Madrid even less.”

Luis Enrique remains under contract in Paris until 2027, but just what is the bad blood between the manager and Madrid?

History on Both Sides of the Divide

Luis Enrique spent five years at Real Madrid before moving to Barcelona. | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The former attacking midfielder was born in Spain’s northern region of Asturias and came through the youth academy at his boyhood club Sporting Gijón.

After a breakthrough campaign in 1990–91, during which he scored 15 goals in La Liga, he signed for Real Madrid and spent five seasons at the Bernabéu.

Despite making over 200 appearances for the club and winning La Liga in 1995, Luis Enrique claimed to have “rarely felt appreciated by the Real Madrid supporters.”

After scoring in a famous 5–0 Clásico win, he switched to Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 1996—joining the likes of Michael Laudrup and Bernd Schuster to have played on both sides of the rivalry.

He later said of the move: “I was always a Barça fan. First a Sporting fan and then a Barça fan. After leaving Madrid and signing, I called my brother, a die-hard Barça fan since he was little, and I told him, ‘Now we’re really going to enjoy ourselves.’”

Further Antagonism

Titi and Luis Enrique discuss their shared connection with Barcelona and how that has influenced his coaching at PSG 🇪🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/6tQcTVQvVS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 6, 2026

Enrique went on to spend eight years in Catalonia, becoming a captain and icon for Barcelona.

Much to the frustration of Madridistas, he scored five times for Barça in Clásico matches, and would celebrate passionately against his former employers, nailing his colors to the mast and adding to the ill-feeling between player and club.

He would later say: “For a Barça player, it’s always gratifying to feel booed at the Santiago Bernabéu.”

Any chance of a thawing of relations between Enrique and Madrid were killed off when he took over as Barcelona manager in 2014, famously leading the club to the treble a year later.

Meanwhile, during his tenure as Spain national team manager, there were some who claimed evidence of Enrique’s Anti-Madridista bias after he named a 2022 World Cup roster that included only two Real Madrid players (Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal).

More recently, when asked about the possibility of taking the Real Madrid job in the future, he joked: “I think there’s no one in history who has been both a player and coach for Barça and Madrid. I could break a record ... I’m not going to do it!”

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