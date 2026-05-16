Three Takeaways As Man City Pip Chelsea to FA Cup Trophy

Manchester City secured their eighth FA Cup title as Antoine Semenyo’s second-half backheel decided a finely-poised final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Semenyo’s ambitious effort was the only goal of the showpiece event, which proved far more competitive than many projected before kick off. Chelsea fought hard despite their disastrous form and kept a fearsome Man City attack at bay for long periods.

In the end, however, City conjured a moment of definitive magic that Chelsea simply couldn’t match, marking a fittingly disappointing end to a dismal campaign for the Blues.

City, meanwhile, have secured a domestic double after winning the Carabao Cup final back in March, even keeping outside hopes of a treble alive before they return to the Premier League title race next week.

Here are three takeaways from this season’s FA Cup final.

Chelsea’s Hoodoo in Finals Continues

Another bad day for Chelsea. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea made unwanted history during their last domestic cup final. The Blues became the first English team to lose six of them on the bounce in the 2023–24 Carabao Cup final, with three of those agonizing defeats at Wembley coming in the FA Cup. Unfortunately, their record has now been extended to seven losses on the spin.

Chelsea fought honorably at Wembley having been written off by many prior to the game, causing more issues than expected for City. Their defensive organization limited Pep Guardiola’s side to half chances for the most part, while they offered glimpses of attacking threat on the counter. However, it wasn’t enough.

To beat City, far more quality is required in the decisive moments, Chelsea’s desperate form robbing them of the necessary confidence to take the match to their opponents. It often felt like damage limitation for the Blues, even when the game was tied, and that’s a worrying sign given the quality they boast and money splashed in recent years.

Having created zero big chances, produced just one shot on target and finished with an expected goals total of just 0.82, Chelsea can have few complaints about succumbing to more misery at Wembley.

Man City Earn Redemption

Man City have now won two of the last four FA Cup titles on offer. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

City, meanwhile, set a welcome record during their most recent Wembley visit. By scraping past Southampton in the semifinal, Pep Guardiola’s side became the first team to ever reach four successive FA Cup finals—an enormously impressive feat. However, there has been mixed success during that streak, victory in the 2022–23 final followed by defeats to Manchester United and then Crystal Palace.

Therefore, the pressure was on to avoid a third successive FA Cup final loss, especially in a fixture they were considered strong favorites to win. The weight of expectation certainly impacted their productivity, City a far cry from their swashbuckling best and fortunate to face an opponent at one of its lowest ebbs.

However, having come up short in recent years, City’s triumph feels significant. A domestic double means they can celebrate come the campaign’s conclusion no matter the outcome of the title race, and it will give them an extra boost heading into two potentially pivotal Premier League fixtures against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

It was not particularly pretty for City, but great teams find a way to inch over the line.

Winter Signings Steal the Show

Semenyo was City’s hero. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Few winter signings have proven as transformative as Semenyo and Marc Guéhi in recent years. In a campaign where City were coasting and lacking their trademark swagger, Guardiola sought to remedy the issue in the transfer market, and that has proven an inspired decision.

Semenyo and Guéhi have provided City with renewed energy, immediately hitting the ground running to become integral cogs in the Guardiola machine. Their presence at Wembley proved decisive.

Of course, Semenyo was the match-winner, and his gorgeous backheel rightly steals the focus. The 26-year-old was the only player on the pitch able to provide a moment of individual inspiration in a cup competition renowned for its magic, and he proved a constant thorn in Chelsea’s side with his powerful bursts to the byline.

However, Guéhi was arguably the game’s best player. The ex-Chelsea defender was a colossus at the back, using his physicality and composure to stifle a star-studded forward line. He led the way for defensive contributions alongside center back partner Abdukodir Khusanov and managed 22 touches more than anybody else on the pitch, firing a game-high 13 passes into the final third.

On a day of fine margins, City’s winter additions came up with the goods.

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