‘I Can’t Understand’—Tottenham Boss Gives Definitive Response to Arsenal VAR Drama

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur failed to pull themselves clear of West Ham United in the Premier League relegation scrap on Monday night, having directly benefited from perhaps the biggest VAR call in the competition’s history the day before. The Italian backs that decision.

West Ham thought they had snatched a late point against Premier League leaders Arsenal, thus denting the Gunners’ title hopes, when Callum Wilson thumped home after a set-piece melee.

However, Wilson’s strike was ruled out following a lengthy VAR review, as David Raya was deemed to have been fouled by West Ham’s Pablo from the initial corner. The significance of the decision drew widespread debate, with plenty falling on either side of the referendum.

While De Zerbi had no issue with the reversal of Chris Kavanagh’s on-field call, he did suggest that Jarred Gillett’s “frenetic” officiating on Monday night may have been influenced by the drama.

VAR Overturn “200% Correct“

West Ham had a late equalizer ruled out after VAR intervention. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

De Zerbi was the most agitated he’s been on the touchline since taking the Tottenham job, as his team toiled against a physical Leeds team and failed to make the most of a huge opportunity.

The 1–1 draw leaves them two points clear of the Hammers with two games remaining, and their relegation rivals can at least temporarily move to a position of safety by beating Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday before Spurs next play on Tuesday.

De Zerbi admitted his team didn’t play well, but he also wasn’t impressed by Gillett’s officiating.

“The first minute until the end of the game, the referee went to me, ‘if you go out, yellow card,’ and I think they were not calm today,” he told reporters. The Italian was booked late in the game for entering the field, having been warned in the first half for leaving his technical area.

“Maybe they suffered the pressure of the West Ham-Arsenal game and VAR. For sure, we suffered the pressure for the speed of the ball, for the order on the pitch and we didn’t play with patience.

“Frenetic and we were rushed, but also the referee was not calm,” he added.

And while he wasn’t directly asked about the incident, unrelentingly discussed in the soccer world since it occurred, given its potential ramifications, De Zerbi weighed in: “I can’t understand the polemic because it was a foul, 200%, not 100%, if you want to talk about football.”

The Tottenham boss refused to get lured into a discussion about the decisions that went against Spurs on Monday night, notably Mathys Tel’s penalty giveaway and the spot-kick they weren’t awarded for Lukas Nmecha’s challenge on James Maddison.

Asked about the latter incident specifically, De Zerbi replied: “No, I don’t want to come inside the polemic. I didn’t see. I didn’t watch again. I don’t know."

2025–26 Premier League Relegation Picture

Pos. Club Points Goal Difference Remaining Fixtures Relegation Likelihood (Per Opta) 17. Tottenham 38 -9 Chelsea (A), Everton (H) 19.54% 18. West Ham 36 -20 Newcastle (A), Leeds (H) 80.46%

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