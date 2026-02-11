Tottenham Sack Thomas Frank After Tumbling Into Relegation Battle

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the sacking of manager Thomas Frank.

Frank insisted he was “1000%” the right man for Spurs and was certain he would remain in charge after Tuesday’s disappointing 2–1 defeat to Newcastle United, but news broke that the decision had been made to dismiss Frank with immediate effect before the club released a limp statement.

“Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together,” the club wrote on social media. “However, results and performances have led the board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.”

The latest loss leaves Spurs 16th in the Premier League table, just five points clear of the relegation zone with 12 more matches to play, the first of which comes at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Spurs Forced Into Decision After Toxic Fan Response

Fans made their feelings clear. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The boos directed towards Frank and the Spurs players during Tuesday’s defeat were deafening. The Dane won just seven of his 26 Premier League games in charge and, with the threat of relegation no longer a joke, fans made their feelings abundantly clear.

“I understand the fans’ frustration,” Frank confessed after the final whistle. “We are in a position we don’t want to be in and we are working very hard day and night to change.

“I also think it is a situation now the club has been in, it’s fair to say, for almost two years and at the end of last season as well—clearly a pattern that we struggle to manage Europe and the Premier League. It’s something me, the team, the club, the players we need to learn to do even better physically and mentally to deal with that.

“Part of that of course is the 11 injuries or 10 plus a suspension plus another one today which of course doesn’t help in a situation like that. Then we face a Newcastle team which is struggling a little bit lately, look at what they put out on the pitch, compared to what they have done in the last three years. I think it’s fair to say it’s quite different to us.”

Frank had pleaded for more time to turn things around, adding: “I understand the mechanism in football, no doubt about that but there are a lot of studies that [sacking the manager] is not the right thing to do.

“I know it’s the only movement they have, but there’s also plenty of situations where it’s not the right thing to do. The only thing I’ll focus on is fighting, doing the right thing together with everyone else.”

Who Could Replace Thomas Frank?

Roberto De Zerbi recently left Marseille. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Interestingly, Tottenham’s decision to part ways with Frank comes just hours after another managerial target from last summer also hit the market.

Roberto De Zerbi, who rejected an approach from Spurs last summer, left his role at Marseille on Tuesday evening and is now looking for a new post. Manchester United are another Premier League side known to have an interest in the Italian.

Many fans have called for the return of Mauricio Pochettino, whose contract with the U.S. men’s national team runs until the end of the World Cup. Any reunion with the Argentine, whose latest post in England came with rivals Chelsea, would have to wait until the end of the season.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP