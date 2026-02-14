Tottenham’s Shocking True Cost of Thomas Frank Sacking ‘Revealed’

Tottenham Hotspur parted with £8 million ($10.9 million) to sack manager Thomas Frank, a report has revealed.

Frank was hired last summer following the divisive dismissal of Ange Postecoglou, with Spurs striking a deal to buy the Dane out of his contract with Brentford. Exactly 38 games later, Frank was given his own marching orders, with Spurs moving quickly to hire Igor Tudor as their interim manager until the end of the season.

Still inside the first 12 months of a three-year deal, the Daily Mail state Frank pocketed a payoff of £8 million upon his dismissal.

Frank Proves to Be Incredibly Expensive Mistake

Frank’s exit proved to be a costly one. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The Frank experiment is now over, but it’s one which may have a significant impact on the club’s funds for the foreseeable future.

The £8 million paid out to Frank and his backroom staff upon his departure falls just short of the £10 million Spurs parted with to buy him out of his Brentford contract just 12 months ago, and that;s before his salary is factored into the discussion.

Overall, the report puts Spurs’ commitment to Frank at a whopping £23 million, and that does not even factor in the £4 million paid to terminate Postecoglou’s contract last summer.

Spurs have already started their search for their next permanent manager and, given the outlay on their previous bosses, may prefer an unattached boss for their next appointment.

The Candidates to Be Tottenham’s Next Manager

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be in the discussion. | Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

As is almost always the case with interim managers, Tudor is effectively on a four-month audition for the permanent role, but Spurs will already have their favourites to take charge at the end of the season regardless of his performance.

Top of the list is thought to be USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, a Spurs favourite from his time in the dugout between 2014 and 2019.

Pochettino is tied to the United States until the end of the World Cup this summer, and admirers have already been warned of the blockbuster cost of hiring him immediately. Wisely, Spurs have not attempted to do so, but the stars appear to be aligning over a summer move.

There will also be interest in Roberto De Zerbi, a target from last summer before Frank’s appointment. His recent departure from Marseille opens the door to a Premier League return for the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION