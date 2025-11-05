Tottenham ‘Providing Support’ for Player Allegedly Threatened With Gun by Agent
Tottenham Hotspur have said they are supporting Destiny Udogie after confirming he was the previously unnamed player threatened with a gun by an agent.
News broke earlier in the week of an altercation involving a Premier League player and a 31-year-old agent, with the former threatened with a firearm on Cockfosters Parade, Barnet. An arrest was made by Metropolitan Police on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.
In a short statement on Tuesday, Tottenham confirmed that Italy international Udogie was the player in question and that the club had been “providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so.”
A source had told The Sun newspaper of the incident, which took place on Sept. 6: “This was a terrifying incident and one which has sent shockwaves through the business side of football. The player was understandably shaken up—to have threats made against you with a gun is shocking.
“He reported it right away. It was the right thing to do for his safety. He has been supported by his friends and club and they all hope it will not impact his performances. But there will be serious questions about why this happened, which the police are now trying to answer.”
