Tottenham vs. Atletico Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur are out to mount an unlikely comeback in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday night.

Igor Tudor’s decision to hand Antonín Kinsky his first start in the competition backfired severely in the Spanish capital, as the Czech goalkeeper succumbed to the Metropolitano’s greasy surface and was directly responsible for two of Tottenham’s opening three concessions inside 17 minutes. He was quickly substituted in humiliating fashion.

Spurs, whose domestic form has been derided and has thrust them into the relegation scrap, soon fell 4–0 behind, but they somewhat recovered and departed Madrid 5–2 down at the halfway mark.

A semblance of momentum has also started to build after a spirited performance away at Liverpool on Sunday, with Richarlison’s 90th-minute equalizer allowing supporters to feel hopeful once more amid a season of misery.

There’s no expectation for Wednesday night, even if Atléti are considerably less proficient on their travels. Still, Diego Simeone’s side won their fourth successive La Liga game at the weekend, edging past a gritty Getafe outfit 1–0 on home soil to remain third in the table.

Tottenham vs. Atlético Madrid Score Prediction

Spurs Depart Europe With Honor

Tottenham are unlikely to pull off a huge comeback. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Atléti are playing away from home for the first time since they almost relinquished a 4–0 first leg lead in their Copa del Rey semifinal against Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s side triumped 3–0 in the return leg, meaning Simeone’s men just about held on.

Tottenham, of course, are bereft of Barça’s attacking might, but such a result proves that a stunning ’remontada’ isn’t exactly impossible against this Atléti team.

Sunday’s result means the Lilywhite half of north London will be less sombre than usual, but the overwhelming majority are concerned about their upcoming Premier League clash, when Nottingham Forest visit N17 in a crucial relegation six-pointer.

Atléti far inferior on the road: The visitors have won just once away from home in the Champions League this season, and were beaten on their two visits to English stadia during the league phase. They’ve also won just four of their 13 away La Liga games.

The visitors have won just once away from home in the Champions League this season, and were beaten on their two visits to English stadia during the league phase. They’ve also won just four of their 13 away La Liga games. Tottenham’s home record in Europe: Remarkably, Spurs haven’t tasted defeat in a European home game since José Mourinho oversaw a 1–0 defeat to RB Leipzig in February 2020. They’re currently on a 24-game unbeaten run.

Remarkably, Spurs haven’t tasted defeat in a European home game since José Mourinho oversaw a 1–0 defeat to RB Leipzig in February 2020. They’re currently on a 24-game unbeaten run. Odds against thrilling comeback: Before this season’s round of 16, 51 teams were beaten by at least three goals in the first leg of a knockout tie, but only four went on to progress. Liverpool were the last to achieve the feat in the 2018–19 semifinals.

Prediction: Tottenham 2–1 Atlético Madrid

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Tudor should stick with the 4-4-2. | FotMob

Tottenham, for the first time in months, have got a healthy dose of positive injury updates heading into the second leg.

João Palhinha’s nasty head clash with Cristian Romero last week compounded their woes and meant both players spent Sunday’s draw in the concussion protocol. The pair have since returned to training, albeit in different capacities, with Romero the more likely to feature on Wednesday.

Spurs are also set to welcome Destiny Udogie and Lucas Bergvall back from spells out, although Tudor will undoubtedly have an eye focused on Sunday’s clash with Forest.

If the Croat decides to stick with the 4-4-2 that worked at Anfield, Micky van de Ven could start at left back for the hosts. With Richarlison suspended, Randal Kolo Muani may be used in tandem with Dominic Solanke.

João Souza, who started against Liverpool, hasn’t been included in the club’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Vicario; Porro, Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Gallagher, Sarr, Gray, Tel; Solanke, Kolo Muani.

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Atléti are without their No. 1. | FotMob

Starting goalkeeper Jan Oblak, responsible for Tottenham’s second goal last week, will miss his second game in a row because of a muscle strain. However, Atléti have a more than able deputy in Juan Musso, who’ll fill in for the second leg.

Pablo Barrios recovered from a muscle injury to play a part off the bench last week, but the midfielder’s now dealing with a hamstring complaint that’ll keep him out. Rodrigo Mendoza is also absent for the visitors.

Antoine Griezmann was spectacular in the first leg and will partner Julian Álvarez in attack, with Alexander Sørloth assuming his ’super sub’ role.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-4-2): Musso; Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann.

What Time Does Tottenham vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date : Wednesday, March 18

: Wednesday, March 18 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Daniel Siebert (GER) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Atlético Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA United Kingdom TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

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