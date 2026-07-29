Tottenham vs. Sydney—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Roberto De Zerbi’s first full season at Tottenham Hotspur could be full of fireworks, particularly if the club’s summer transfer business is anything to go by.

Close to £240 million has been splashed out on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, while the experienced Andy Robertson has also made his way to north London after the conclusion of his Liverpool contract.

De Zerbi’s tasked with taking Spurs away from the doldrums. Last season’s scrape with relegation was an experience no supporter will want to experience again, particularly as 12 months previously things had also taken a sour turn under Ange Postecoglou.

In the immediate crosshairs, Sydney—a game De Zerbi will expect to win, though he won’t have a vast number of his mega stars to call on.

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