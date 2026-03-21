Transfer News, Rumors: Arsenal Plot Rashford Bid; Real Madrid Hijack Man Utd’s Midfielder Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alphonso Davies has admirers in England. | Sebastian El-Saqqa/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Manchester United hold an interest in Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies. The Bundesliga giants could be tempted into a sale because of the Canada international’s injury record. (Source: Christian Falk)

There is also interest from Man Utd in Fulham left back Antonee Robinson but, like fellow suitors Liverpool, the Red Devils have major concerns about his asking price of over $40.1 million (£30 million). (Source: Mark Brus)

Meanwhile, Man Utd are in advanced talks with Newcastle United over midfielder Bruno Guimarães, but Real Madrid’s emerging interest in the Brazil international could put an end to a possible Old Trafford switch worth $92.3 million (€80 million, £69 million). (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea are chasing Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, having identified the midfielder as their preferred replacement for the unsettled Enzo Fernández. (Source: Fichajes)

Another Chelsea midfielder, Andrey Santos, is the subject of interest from Inter after key officials watched him in action against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. (Source: FC Inter News)

Erling Haaland has decided to leave Man City at some point over the next two years, perhaps even as early as this summer. Real Madrid cannot find space for the Norway international and Barcelona would not be able to afford him. (Source: Marcos López)

Brentford center back Nathan Collins is a concrete transfer target for Man Utd. Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all scouted the defender. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté could move to Saudi Arabia this summer when his contract expires if Real Madrid or Inter decline to make an offer for the center back. (Source: Sports Boom)

Aston Villa are ready to rival Chelsea in pursuit of Lazio center back Mario Gila, who would cost over $34.6 million (€30 million, £25.9 million). (Source: Defensa Central)

West Ham United want to sign Axel Disasi permanently this summer but have baulked at Chelsea’s asking price for the center back. The Blues want to recover as much of their $43.6 million (£38 million) investment in the Frenchman as possible. (Source: Football Insider)

Bayern Munich are chasing Strasbourg winger Rayane Messi, but Chelsea are looking to make the 18-year-old, who is currently on loan with NEOM in Saudi Arabia, the next player to make the move between BlueCo teams. (Source: Christian Falk)

If Barcelona do not trigger their option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently, then Arsenal will try to sign the Man Utd loanee. Chelsea and Juventus are also interested in the Englishman, so United have made it clear they do not intend to negotiate on the terms of Barcelona’s current agreement. (Source: El Nacional)

Nottingham Forest striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, currently on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt, could be offered a Premier League lifeline by Aston Villa or Tottenham. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Newcastle United want a new striker this summer and have shown strong interest in Chelsea duo Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Potentially leaving Newcastle could be midfielder Sandro Tonali and right back Tino Livramento. Both players are of interest to Arsenal. (Source: The i Paper)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez is a target for Barcelona. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Julián Alvarez has no plans to leave Atlético Madrid this summer, handing a blow to Barcelona’s chances of signing him. (Source: SPORT)

Barcelona, meanwhile, have not given up hope and will try to convince Atlético to sanction a swap deal for Alvarez using any of Marc Casadó, Eric García and Ferran Torres. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid have already definitively ruled out moves for Man City midfielder Rodri and Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck this summer. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Schlotterbeck remains a target for Barcelona, who are looking for alternatives to Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni after learning it would take a total package of over $115.4 million (€100 million) to sign the Italy international. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

Man Utd right back Diogo Dalot is emerging as a top target for Real Madrid as they plan to replace Dani Carvajal at the end of the season. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS