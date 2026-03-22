Transfer News, Rumors: Barcelona Consider Enzo Fernandez Swap; Arsenal Chase Kvaratskhelia

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

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Premier League

Casemiro is on track to leave Man Utd this summer. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Manchester United have held internal discussions about trying to keep hold of midfielder Casemiro, whose departure from the club at the end of the season has already been announced. (Source: RTI Esporte)

On their search for potential reinforcements, Man Utd have joined Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Beşiktaş captain Orkun Kökçü. (Source: Fanatik)

Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick has even suggested a move for Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is also on the radar of Aston Villa. (Source: Sports Boom)

Manchester City are plotting a move for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand and are thought to be leading the race after Juventus ended their interest in the 26-year-old. (Source: A BOLA)

Another Sporting CP star, left back Maxi Araújo, is a target for both Chelsea and Tottenham after scouts from both clubs watched the Uruguay international in action. (Source: Record)

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for striker Liam Delap this summer. Newcastle United are keen but have been warned it will cost around $53.4 million (£40 million) to get a deal done. (Source: talkSPORT)

Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the French side are currently adamant he is not for sale. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Cody Gakpo could leave Liverpool this summer and has interest from Tottenham. His departure would free up space for the Reds to pursue Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Scouts from Liverpool recently watched Midtjylland winger Darío Osorio in action against Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. (Source: Bold)

Inter sporting director has been traveling around Europe watching a host of potential transfer targets. Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori is the latest to be scouted. (Source: L’Interista)

Potentially leaving Inter could be striker Marcus Thuram who, despite interest from Saudi Arabia, would rather move to the Premier League. Both Aston Villa and Newcastle have already made approaches. (Source: FC Inter News)

If Tottenham fail to avoid relegation from the Premier League, Man Utd will try and lure young midfielder Archie Gray away for a cut-price fee. (Source: Sports Boom)

Harry Maguire has rejected approaches from Everton, Sunderland, Tottenham and West Ham United in favor of signing a new contract with Man Utd. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Pau Cubarsí has been linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are the latest side to express an interest in Barcelona center back Pau Cubarsí. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool have had fresh contact with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and are currently leading Chelsea in pursuit of a summer deal. (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. The Blues are open to a sale and would accept Frenkie de Jong as part of a swap deal. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid are the latest side chasing Brentford striker Igor Thiago, who will be allowed to leave this summer for $57.8 million (€50 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Amid concerns over the finances involved to sign RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, Real Madrid are now looking to convince center back Antonio Rüdiger to sign a new contract. (Source: Defensa Central)

Despite the support of manager Hansi Flick, Jules Koundé is not seen as untouchable by Barcelona and offers for the Frenchman would be considered this summer. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS