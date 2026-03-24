Transfer News, Rumors: Barcelona Receive $400 Million Yamal Bid; Man Utd Want Joao Felix
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
The family of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise were in attendance to watch Liverpool’s 2–1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. The Reds view him as the dream replacement for Mohamed Salah and could get a deal done for around $115.6 million (€100 million, £86.7 million). (Source: Defensa Central)
Manchester United are interested in signing Al Nassr forward João Félix, who is excited by the prospect of moving to Old Trafford. (Source: Fichajes)
Newcastle United are keen on signing Chelsea striker Liam Delap and the Blues could use their interest to explore a swap deal involving Germany international Nick Woltemade. (Source: Simon Phillips)
Julián Alvarez has decided to leave Atlético Madrid but has no interest in joining Barcelona. Instead, he has chosen to pursue a move to Arsenal. (Source: El Nacional)
Chelsea are ready to pay $46.2 million (€40 million, £34.7 million) to sign AC Milan center back Strahinja Pavlović. (Source: Calciomercato.it)
Scouts from Arsenal continue to track Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who also has admirers at Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal’s pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been complicated by interest from AC Milan. (Source: Christian Falk)
Aston Villa’s asking price of $133.4 million (£100 million) for midfielder Morgan Rogers has not scared off either Chelsea or Man Utd, who hope the England international could push to leave Villa Park this summer. (Source: Football Insider)
Bernardo Silva has decided to leave Man City this summer. Despite interest from Benfica, Juventus and Saudi Arabia, his heart is set on a move to Barcelona. (Source: SPORT)
Joshua Zirkzee, a target for West Ham United, has made it clear he is prioritizing a return to Serie A this summer as he looks to leave Man Utd. (Source: Calciomercato)
Bayern Munich could join the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur center back Luka Vušković if they find a buyer for Kim Min-jae. (Source: Christian Falk)
La Liga
Real Madrid have not yet decided whether to sell midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer but are braced for approaches from both Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: Football Insider)
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay a whopping $404.6 million (€350 million) to sign Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona sporting director Deco has made contact with the agent of Chelsea striker João Pedro, who has not expressed an interest in leaving Stamford Bridge. (Source: Simon Phillips)
Como are hoping that midfielder Nico Paz will reject the chance to return to Real Madrid this summer in favor of staying with a team that can promise him a permanent place in the starting lineup. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Xavi Simons wants to leave Tottenham and is hoping to seal a return to Barcelona. His price tag of $46.2 million (€40 million, £34.7 million) is seen as acceptable by the Blaugrana but they have not yet decided on making a move. (Source: El Nacional)
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