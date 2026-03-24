Transfer News, Rumors: Barcelona Receive $400 Million Yamal Bid; Man Utd Want Joao Felix

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Michael Olise has been linked with Liverpool. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

The family of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise were in attendance to watch Liverpool’s 2–1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. The Reds view him as the dream replacement for Mohamed Salah and could get a deal done for around $115.6 million (€100 million, £86.7 million). (Source: Defensa Central)

Manchester United are interested in signing Al Nassr forward João Félix, who is excited by the prospect of moving to Old Trafford. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle United are keen on signing Chelsea striker Liam Delap and the Blues could use their interest to explore a swap deal involving Germany international Nick Woltemade. (Source: Simon Phillips)

Julián Alvarez has decided to leave Atlético Madrid but has no interest in joining Barcelona. Instead, he has chosen to pursue a move to Arsenal. (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea are ready to pay $46.2 million (€40 million, £34.7 million) to sign AC Milan center back Strahinja Pavlović. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Scouts from Arsenal continue to track Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who also has admirers at Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been complicated by interest from AC Milan. (Source: Christian Falk)

Aston Villa’s asking price of $133.4 million (£100 million) for midfielder Morgan Rogers has not scared off either Chelsea or Man Utd, who hope the England international could push to leave Villa Park this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Bernardo Silva has decided to leave Man City this summer. Despite interest from Benfica, Juventus and Saudi Arabia, his heart is set on a move to Barcelona. (Source: SPORT)

Joshua Zirkzee, a target for West Ham United, has made it clear he is prioritizing a return to Serie A this summer as he looks to leave Man Utd. (Source: Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich could join the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur center back Luka Vušković if they find a buyer for Kim Min-jae. (Source: Christian Falk)

La Liga

Eduardo Camavinga’s future is unclear. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid have not yet decided whether to sell midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer but are braced for approaches from both Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: Football Insider)

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay a whopping $404.6 million (€350 million) to sign Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona sporting director Deco has made contact with the agent of Chelsea striker João Pedro, who has not expressed an interest in leaving Stamford Bridge. (Source: Simon Phillips)

Como are hoping that midfielder Nico Paz will reject the chance to return to Real Madrid this summer in favor of staying with a team that can promise him a permanent place in the starting lineup. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Xavi Simons wants to leave Tottenham and is hoping to seal a return to Barcelona. His price tag of $46.2 million (€40 million, £34.7 million) is seen as acceptable by the Blaugrana but they have not yet decided on making a move. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS