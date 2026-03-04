Transfer News, Rumors: Fernandes Holds Crunch Man Utd Talks; Liverpool’s Salah Demands Slashed
Premier League
- Chelsea are in regular contact with the representatives of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and have been trying to convince the Brazilian to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Source: Fichajes)
- Bruno Fernandes will meet with Manchester United officials this summer to discuss his future. The club captain has shown no signs of wanting to leave as he approaches the final year of his contract. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta asked sporting director Andrea Berta to explore a deal for Inter striker Pio Esposito after being impressed with the 20-year-old’s performance when the two sides met in the Champions League in January. Inter soon made it clear they were not interested in selling. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
- Manchester City are interested in re-signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who came up through the City academy and made three senior appearances before his departure in 2021. (Source: Sky Sport)
- Newcastle United are the favorites to sign Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer this summer, leading Aston Villa, Everton and Man Utd in pursuit of the Argentine. (Source: SportsBoom)
- Amid doubts over the future of Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser as a key target to replace him. Both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are also tracking the Frenchman. (Source: CaughtOffside)
- As they prepare to welcome him back from loan, Chelsea are open to agreeing another loan exit for striker Nicolas Jackson, but only if it includes at least a conditional obligation to buy permanently. AC Milan are interested. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
- Aston Villa are looking into a deal to sign Fulham winger Harry Wilson when his contract expires in the summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
- Officials from the Saudi Pro League have warned Liverpool they are not prepared to break the bank to sign Mohamed Salah this summer. Indeed, a deal is only expected to be worth close to the £36.9 million ($49.5 million) the Reds paid to sign Salah in 2017, with Liverpool open to doing business at that price. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- Liverpool have held regular talks with the representatives of Bayern Munich sensation Lennart Karl. The 18-year-old is also being followed by Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Newcastle and Real Madrid. (Source: Fussballdaten)
- Jarrod Bowen is not looking to leave West Ham United but, as one of the club’s most valuable assets, could be forced out as the club look to combat their concerning financial issues. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
- Real Madrid have been thoroughly underwhelmed by young midfielder Franco Mastantuono this season and are open to all potential offers this summer. Both loan and permanent bids could be considered if the finances are right. (Source: Fichajes)
- Finding the next Jude Bellingham—an underappreciated English talent with superstar potential—is on Real Madrid’s agenda for the summer. Arsenal duo Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman both feature on a shortlist which also includes Chelsea pair Jesse Derry and Josh Acheampong, Man City’s Nico O’Reilly, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Mateus Mané and even Bellingham’s own brother, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- Barcelona are aware of the challenges in trying to sign Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni and are stepping up their interest in Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven as an alternative. There is a belief he could be signed for below €65 million (£56.8 million, $76.1 million). (Source: SPORT)
- With deals for Erling Haaland, Julián Alvarez and Harry Kane all out of reach, Barcelona are now looking into a deal for Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade. (Source: Fichajes)
- Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is open to a return to Barcelona in 2027 and has already made it clear he would be able to convince winger Bradley Barcola to follow him to Camp Nou. (Source: El Nacional)
