Transfer News, Rumors: Liverpool Make $116 Million OIise Call; Rashford Forces Barcelona’s Hand
Elliot Anderson, Raphinha, Kobbie Mainoo, Nico O’Reilly and more feature in today’s gossip.
Premier League
- Liverpool have opened talks with Yan Diomande’s representatives as they pull into the lead in the tightly contested race for the RB Leipzig winger’s signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- The Reds have been pushed into a more intensive pursuit of Diomande after Bayern Munich flatly ruled out an approach for Michael Olise. (Source: Fichajes)
- Elliot Anderson’s move to Manchester City from Nottingham Forest is described as a “done deal”—much to the chagrin of Manchester United, the midfielder’s long-term suitors. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- Manchester City have also emerged as an interested party in Brighton & Hove Albion’s wonderfully versatile midfielder Diego Gómez. (Source: Transfer Feed)
- Chelsea are very much interested in Manchester United target Karim Adeyemi. Liam Rosenior views the Borussia Dortmund forward as an upgrade on Alejandro Garnacho. (Source: Fichajes)
- Doubts over Kobbie Mainoo’s future have emerged during a standoff over his contract extension. (Source: Daily Mail)
- Not content with chasing after Rodri, Real Madrid now want to pilfer Manchester City’s young gem Nico O’Reilly this summer. Madrid are confident a bid of €40 million would quell City’s quarrels. (Source: Fichajes)
- Chelsea have firmly rebuffed Tottenham Hotspur’s approach for Mike Penders, the talented goalkeeper on loan at the Blues’ sister club Strasbourg. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- There is “strong” interest from Chelsea in Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović. (Source: CaughtOffside)
- Liverpool’s lack of faith in Milos Kerkez has taken the form of an offer in the region of €60 million) for Eintracht Frankfurt’s flying fullback Nathaniel Brown. Arsenal are also very much in the conversation for the jet-heeled wide man. (Source: Fichajes)
- Should Real Madrid pass up the opportunity to trigger Jacobo Ramón’s buy-back clause, Aston Villa and Newcastle United may pounce on the towering Como center back. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
- Ronald Araújo has made it known to his Barcelona teammates that his future lies outside Catalonia. Barça would accept somewhere in the region of $40.7 million (€35 million). (Source: El Nacional)
- Real Madrid are lining up an initial offer worth $34.9 million (£26.1 million, €30 million) for Tottenham fullback Pedro Porro as a replacement for the outgoing Dani Carvajal. (Source: Fichajes)
- Hansi Flick is working under the impression that Marcus Rashford’s arrival will come at the expense of Raphinha’s sale this summer. (Source: El Nacional)
- Right back is an area of concern for Barcelona this summer. The Catalans are eying up Borussia Dortmund’s set-piece specialist Julian Ryerson, who could be available for $34.9 million. Barça will have competition from Man Utd and Newcastle. (Source: BILD)
- After missing out on Martín Zubimendi to Arsenal, Barcelona are eyeing up his Real Sociedad successor Jon Gorrotxategi, who has unhelpfully been billed: The New Zubimendi. (Source: Fichajes)
