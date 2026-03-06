SI

Transfer News, Rumors: Liverpool Make $116 Million OIise Call; Rashford Forces Barcelona’s Hand

Elliot Anderson, Raphinha, Kobbie Mainoo, Nico O’Reilly and more feature in today’s gossip.
SI FC Staff|
Michael Olise (left) and Marcus Rashford headline today’s gossip.
Michael Olise (left) and Marcus Rashford headline today’s gossip. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Yan Diomande
Yan Diomande is an in-demand talent. | IMAGO/DeFodi Images
  • Liverpool have opened talks with Yan Diomande’s representatives as they pull into the lead in the tightly contested race for the RB Leipzig winger’s signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)
  • The Reds have been pushed into a more intensive pursuit of Diomande after Bayern Munich flatly ruled out an approach for Michael Olise. (Source: Fichajes)
  • Elliot Anderson’s move to Manchester City from Nottingham Forest is described as a “done deal”—much to the chagrin of Manchester United, the midfielder’s long-term suitors. (Source: TEAMtalk)
  • Manchester City have also emerged as an interested party in Brighton & Hove Albion’s wonderfully versatile midfielder Diego Gómez. (Source: Transfer Feed)
  • Chelsea are very much interested in Manchester United target Karim Adeyemi. Liam Rosenior views the Borussia Dortmund forward as an upgrade on Alejandro Garnacho. (Source: Fichajes)
  • Doubts over Kobbie Mainoo’s future have emerged during a standoff over his contract extension. (Source: Daily Mail)
  • Not content with chasing after Rodri, Real Madrid now want to pilfer Manchester City’s young gem Nico O’Reilly this summer. Madrid are confident a bid of €40 million would quell City’s quarrels. (Source: Fichajes)
  • Chelsea have firmly rebuffed Tottenham Hotspur’s approach for Mike Penders, the talented goalkeeper on loan at the Blues’ sister club Strasbourg. (Source: TEAMtalk)
  • There is “strong” interest from Chelsea in Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović. (Source: CaughtOffside)
  • Liverpool’s lack of faith in Milos Kerkez has taken the form of an offer in the region of €60 million) for Eintracht Frankfurt’s flying fullback Nathaniel Brown. Arsenal are also very much in the conversation for the jet-heeled wide man. (Source: Fichajes)
  • Should Real Madrid pass up the opportunity to trigger Jacobo Ramón’s buy-back clause, Aston Villa and Newcastle United may pounce on the towering Como center back. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Raphinha
Raphinha’s value is only dropping. | Francisco Macia/Europa Press/Getty Images
  • Ronald Araújo has made it known to his Barcelona teammates that his future lies outside Catalonia. Barça would accept somewhere in the region of $40.7 million (€35 million). (Source: El Nacional)
  • Real Madrid are lining up an initial offer worth $34.9 million (£26.1 million, €30 million) for Tottenham fullback Pedro Porro as a replacement for the outgoing Dani Carvajal. (Source: Fichajes)
  • Hansi Flick is working under the impression that Marcus Rashford’s arrival will come at the expense of Raphinha’s sale this summer. (Source: El Nacional)
  • Right back is an area of concern for Barcelona this summer. The Catalans are eying up Borussia Dortmund’s set-piece specialist Julian Ryerson, who could be available for $34.9 million. Barça will have competition from Man Utd and Newcastle. (Source: BILD)
  • After missing out on Martín Zubimendi to Arsenal, Barcelona are eyeing up his Real Sociedad successor Jon Gorrotxategi, who has unhelpfully been billed: The New Zubimendi. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS

Published | Modified
SI FC Staff
SI FC STAFF

Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.

Home/Soccer