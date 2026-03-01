SI

Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd’s $150 Million Valverde Bid; Barcelona Want Arsenal Forward

Marcus Rashford, Adam Wharton, Luis Súarez and Dominik Szoboszlai all feature in the gossip.
Federico Valverde (left) and Gabriel Martinelli (right) headline the gossip.
Federico Valverde (left) and Gabriel Martinelli (right) headline the gossip. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Nicolò Barella
Nicolò Barella has been linked with Man Utd. | Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images
  • Manchester United have turned attention to Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella as their top priority. An asking price of €70 million ($82.7 million, £61.3 million) has been set. (Source: Fichajes)
  • On the other hand, Man Utd have made an offer of €130 million ($153.5 million, £113.9 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, who will wait to see how his role changes upon Jude Bellingham’s return from injury before deciding whether to accept. (Source: El Nacional)
  • Closer to home, it is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton who is seen as a key priority for Man Utd. The Englishman favors a move to Old Trafford over joining other suitors. (Source: TEAMtalk)
  • Sporting CP striker Luis Suárez is emerging as a target for both Liverpool and Newcastle United, who face having to pay €60 million ($70.9 million, £52.6 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Sports Boom)
  • Liverpool still hold an interest in Inter right back Denzel Dumfries amid long-term concerns about their current options in the position. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)
  • The two clubs could be set for several deals this summer as Inter are also chasing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and center back Giovanni Leoni. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
  • One player who will not be leaving Inter is young striker Francesco Pio Esposito, with the Serie A side shutting the door to interest from Arsenal. (Source: L’Interista)
  • Arsenal want their own new right back this summer and have earmarked Sporting CP’s Iván Fresneda as a replacement for the in-demand Ben White. Also under consideration are Brentford’s Michael Kayode and Newcastle’s Tino Livramento. (Source: The Daily Briefing)
  • Meanwhile, Tottenham fear Micky van de Ven is pushing for a move to Real Madrid, with the center back so far refusing to entertain talks over a new contract. (Source: Defensa Central)
  • AC Milan are among the teams considering a move for striker Nicolas Jackson as he prepares to return to Chelsea following the conclusion of his loan with Bayern Munich. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
  • Fulham and West Ham United are both prepared to meet AC Milan’s asking price for United States midfielder Yunus Musah, who is free to leave permanently after a quiet loan spell with Atalanta. (Source: Milanlive)

La Liga

Dominik Szoboszlai
Several Liverpool players have been linked with exits. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images
  • Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is looking at a future transfer to Real Madrid to realize a career dream. (Source: Football Insider)
  • Also tipped to swap Liverpool for Spain’s capital is winger Cody Gakpo, who is emerging as an ambitious target for Atlético Madrid. Liverpool value the Dutchman at close to €100 million ($118.1 million, £87.6 million). (Source: Fichajes)
  • Barcelona have already reached a contract agreement with on-loan forward Marcus Rashford and are prepared to sign him permanently from Man Utd by triggering their €30 million ($35.4 million, £26.3 million) purchase option. The fee would be split over three annual payments. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
  • Another new winger is in Barcelona’s sights. Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli could be available for around €45 million ($53.1 million, £39.4 million) and the Blaugrana believe that is too good to ignore. (Source: Fichajes)
  • Nico Paz has concerns about returning to Real Madrid this summer as he wants to be assured of a significant role. Inter are looking to take advantage of that hesitancy with the promise of plenty of minutes. (Source: Tuttosport)
  • Marc Casadó is set to snub interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in favor of signing a new contract with Barcelona. (Source: TEAMtalk)

