Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd’s $235 Million Casemiro Successor; Real Madrid Beaten to Rodri

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Michael Olise has been linked with Liverpool. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While their buyback clause does not kick in until 2027, Liverpool are considering trying to re-sign center back Jarell Quansah as early as this summer. Bayer Leverkusen are thought to be open to bringing forward a sale that would be worth €60 million (£52.6 million, $70.6 million. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Also among Liverpool’s plans for the summer is finding a replacement for Mohamed Salah. Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise is the dream target and the Reds hope to lower his €200 million (£175.4 million, $235.5 million) price tag by offering up Cody Gakpo in exchange. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United expect to spend around €200 million (£175.4 million, $235.5 million) on their replacement for defensive midfielder Casemiro, who has recommended Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães as his successor. The Brazilian joins Sandro Tonali and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson at the top of United’s wish list. (Source: AS)

Chelsea are emerging as surprise rivals to Newcastle United in pursuit of Al Hilal forward Darwin Núñez, formerly of Liverpool. (Source: Chronicle Live)

Arsenal and Liverpool are tracking Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni, who is known to be a target for Barcelona. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Brentford value right back Michael Kayode, a target for both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur, at €30 million (£26.3 million, $35.3 million). (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Tottenham’s transfer plans will hinge on avoiding relegation. Most of the squad have clauses in their contracts which would see their wages slashed by around 50% if they fail to survive in the Premier League. (Source: The Athletic)

Micky van de Ven has rejected the chance to extend his Tottenham contract amid interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Spurs want £100 million ($134.3 million) to sell and are prepared to stand firm on their asking price. (Source: Sports Boom)

Arsenal have seen an opening offer for 25-year-old Corinthians right back Matheuzinho rejected by the Brazilian side. (Source: RTI Esporte)

Scouts from Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Fulham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have all recently been spotted watching Genk. Among those under observation are center back Matte Smets, left back Yaimar Medina, right back Zakaria El Ouahdi and midfield star Konstantinos Karetsas. (Source: Sporza)

Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle and West Ham United are all threatening Roma’s pursuit of Real Betis winger Ez Abde. (Source: Asromalive)

La Liga

Real Madrid are chasing Nico Schlotterbeck. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid believe their strong relationship with Borussia Dortmund will actually see the Bundesliga club help their pursuit of in-demand defender Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: AS)

Man City midfielder Rodri would rather join Barcelona over Real Madrid this summer, believing more in the project on offer at Camp Nou. (Source: Fichajes)

On the other hand, Rodri is ready to join Real Madrid as he wants to return to Spain. Jürgen Klopp has urged Los Blancos to complete the deal in anticipation of his potential arrival, but club president Florentino Pérez would rather wait and see whether the veteran midfielder can rediscover his best form after his serious knee injury. (Source: El Nacional)

Rodri features alongside Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister on Real Madrid’s midfield shortlist, but chief scout Juni Calafat is urging the club to strike a deal for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton instead. (Source: Defensa Central)

Bayern Munich are working to tie striker Harry Kane down to a new contract to end speculation over a summer move to Barcelona. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is close to convincing Antoine Griezmann to reject an immediate exit to Orlando City. The Major League Soccer side have warned their offer will not return in the summer but Griezmann appears unmoved. (Source: Cadena SER)

