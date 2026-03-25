Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Approach Real Madrid Defender; Isak Demands Barcelona Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Fermín López’s form has attracted interest from England. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester United are willing to spend as much as $116 million (€100 million, £86.5 million) to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermín López, but the Spain international has no interest in making the move. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Both Liverpool and Man Utd have explored a deal to sign Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger, whose current contract will expire in the summer. (Source: Tuttosport)

Man Utd will make an offer for Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara once the transfer window opens. (Source: Erol Evcen)

Chelsea could accept offers of just $34.8 million (€30 million, £25.9 million) for young defender Josh Acheampong. In the Premier League, both Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested, while Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the teenager. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester City will look to make Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola their superstar signing of the summer. (Source: SportsBoom)

Officials at Tottenham Hotspur have been left fuming by Cristian Romero’s recent performances and are eager to accept offers for the center back when the window opens. (Source: Football Insider)

Mikel Arteta has been so disappointed by Piero Hincapié this season that Arsenal are having second thoughts about pursuing a permanent deal for the Bayer Leverkusen loanee. (Source: Football FanCast)

Nottingham Forest and West Ham United’s hopes of signing Bologna striker Santiago Castro have been complicated by rival interest from AC Milan. (Source: Tuttosport)

Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Gonçalves is back on the radar of Aston Villa. (Source: A BOLA)

Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche and midfielder Lamine Camara are both being tracked by Man Utd and Newcastle. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Alexander Isak has asked his agents to negotiate a summer transfer away from Liverpool, with Barcelona the preferred destination. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal, Man Utd and Man City are all locked in a battle to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Everton are leading the race to sign Arsenal defender Ben White, who could leave as the Gunners search for a new right back. (Source: Hand of Arsenal)

La Liga

Achraf Hakimi came through the Real Madrid academy. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain right back Achraf Hakimi wants to return to Real Madrid and is willing to try and make a move happen. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

João Cancelo wants to remain with Barcelona, but the La Liga giants have rejected Al Hilal’s request for $17.4 million (€15 million) to make the move happen. They will only look to retain the defender on a free transfer. (Source: 365scores)

An alternative target for Barcelona is Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso, but the Serie A side hope to scare off suitors with an asking price of $58 million (€50 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Having confirmed the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Orlando City, Atlético Madrid have set their sights on Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo as his replacement. (Source: Fichajes)

Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva has offered his services to both Barcelona and Real Madrid as he approaches the end of his contract. While Madrid are reluctant to pursue a player turning 32 years old, Barça have not yet ruled him out. (Source: Defensa Central)

Real Madrid have not yet decided whether to re-sign midfielder Nico Paz, leaving Como hopeful they might be able to keep the Argentina international. Inter, however, see it as a boost to their chances of striking a permanent deal instead. (Source: Sport Mediaset)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS