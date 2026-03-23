Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Plot Arsenal Raid; Isak Receives Madrid Escape Route

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

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Premier League

Erling Haaland has been linked with a blockbuster move to Spain. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Manchester United want additional depth at left back and Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly sits atop their shortlist. The teenager is open to a move so he can play consistent minutes and continue his development next season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

The Red Devils are also keeping an eye on Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson as alternatives to Lewis-Skelly. The club believes Luke Shaw needs true competition for his place on the left flank. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City will block superstar striker Erling Haaland from completing a dream move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. The Cityzens have no intention of parting ways with the Norway international. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool received interest from Atlético Madrid for record-breaking signing Alexander Isak, but the Reds are unwilling to part with the forward for less than $115.9 million (£86.9 million, €100 million). (Source: Fichajes)

As question marks surround Enzo Fernández’s future in a blue shirt, Chelsea and the midfielder could not come to an agreement over terms for a new deal. If there is no further progress to close out the season, the Argentine will explore proposals from other teams. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp has offered his temporary services to the north London outfit for the rest of the season should Tottenham Hotspur part ways with Igor Tudor. (Source: Indykaila)

The agent of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães did meet with Man Utd over a potential transfer despite Eddie Howe denying the rumors. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

The Magpies, meanwhile, are in the market for a No. 9 this summer and have strong interest in Chelsea outcast Liam Delap and loanee Nicolas Jackson. (Source: Fichajes)

Hoffenheim standout Bazoumana Touré is being closely watched by Bayern Munich, Man Utd and Arsenal. Negotiations are expected to start around $57.9 million (£43.4 million, €50 million) for the versatile forward. (Source: Fussball Daten)

La Liga

Raphinha is under contract with Barcelona through 2028. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona are expecting massive offers to come in for Raphinha following the 2026 World Cup, but the club is confident the star forward’s future lies in Catalonia. A transfer is off the table. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid are planning an exodus this summer should Álvaro Arbeloa remain in charge. The 15-time European champions will bid farewell to Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Dani Ceballos and Fran García. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Young striker Gonzalo García is also at risk of being pushed out of the Bernabéu ahead of the 2026–27 season due to the return of Endrick, who is in line to become Kylian Mbappé’s backup after a sensational loan stint at Lyon. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Barcelona have their sights set on signing Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni to finally fill the absence left by Iñigo Martínez. The Serie A outfit set an asking price of $81.1 million (€70 million), but the Catalans believe they can negotiate that fee down. (Source: Fichajes)

Just when it looked like center back Antonio Rüdiger would leave Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, the club is now considering offering the German defender a contract extension due to his return to top form. (Source: AS)

Atlético Madrid have drawn up a $46.3 million (€40 million) offer for Atalanta midfielder Éderson. Diego Simeone views the Brazilian as the key to bolstering his midfield. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS