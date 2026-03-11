Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Battle Arsenal for Osimhen; Haaland Responds to Real Madrid, Barcelona

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked with the Premier League. | Eva Duarte/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea want to recruit Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer and are ready to battle both Arsenal and Liverpool for a deal which could be worth as much as $104.3 million (€90 million, £77.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Also in Chelsea’s sights is Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. The Blues are ready to bid as much as $173.8 million (€150 million, £129.8 million) to win the race for his signature. (Source: El Nacional)

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has re-emerged as a target for both Arsenal and Manchester United, but Bayern Munich are looking to blow the two Premier League sides out of the water with a bid of over $115.8 million (€100 million, £86.6 million). (Source: Sports Boom)

Man Utd have identified Inter left back Federico Dimarco as a priority target for the summer window and are prepared to bid as high as $69.5 million (€60 million, £51.9 million) to get a deal done. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Liverpool are plotting an early move to try and sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande before rival suitors get the chance to spring into action. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made their most lucrative contract offer to center back Ibrahima Konaté to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer this summer. Inter, PSG and Real Madrid are all interested in the Frenchman. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool are also determined to keep hold of goalkeeper Alisson in the face of interest from Juventus, asking the Brazil international to remain until the end of his contract in 2027. (Source: Franco Leonetti)

AC Milan believe they can strike a cut-price deal to sign Manchester City center back Nathan Aké at the end of the season. (Source: Calciomercato)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell center back Cristian Romero this summer. Atlético Madrid are emerging as the leading suitors. (Source: Fichajes)

Borussia Dortmund right back Julian Ryerson is set to be the subject of a transfer battle between Man Utd and Newcastle United. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man Utd are all interested in signing Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram, but the Serie A side plan to offer him a new contract. (Source: Tuttosport)

Erling Haaland plans to remain with Man City beyond the end of the season. While he does hope to play in La Liga in the future, he is not convinced that it is the right time to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid. (Source: El Nacional)

Financial issues will likely force West Ham United to sell winger Crysencio Summerville at the end of the season. (Source: Football Insider)

Beşiktaş are exploring moves to sign Fulham center back Issa Diop and Tottenham defender Kevin Danso this summer. (Source: Takvim)

La Liga

Cristian Romero is increasingly likely to leave Tottenham. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has asked Real Madrid to sign center back Cristian Romero from Tottenham in the summer if they want to hire him as manager. The current USMNT boss also wants to sign Al Duhail midfielder Marco Verratti as a cut-price option alongside a superstar like Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Adam Wharton or Vitinha. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona have added Roma center back Evan Ndicka to their list of potential targets ahead of the summer window. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni are both on Man Utd’s shortlist of potential replacements for Casemiro, who will depart on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: Flashscore)

While Barcelona are planning to sign Marcus Rashford permanently this summer, they are prepared to pursue either Real Betis’ Ez Abde or Mallorca’s Jan Virgili as alternatives if needed. (Source: MARCA)

Barcelona have, however, turned down a move for Twente defender Ruud Nijstad after baulking at the 18-year-old’s asking price of $9.3 million (€8 million, £6.9 million). (Source: SPORT)

