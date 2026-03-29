Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Eye $140 Million Real Madrid Duo; Liverpool Want Van Dijk Replacement

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Michael Olise is wanted back in England. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Liverpool’s top target to replace Mohamed Salah is Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, but the Reds accept a deal will be incredibly difficult to pull off and are considering alternative options, including Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United. (Source: Football Insider)

Also on Liverpool’s to-do list is to find a replacement for aging center back Virgil van Dijk. Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is the top choice and a bid of around €92 million (€80 million, £69.4 million) is being readied. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester City are hopeful of signing both Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali in a massive midfield overhaul. To sweeten the deal for the latter, City are prepared to offer any of goalkeeper James Trafford, right back Issa Kabore or center back Juma Bah in exchange. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa, Man City and Man Utd have all made contact with Barcelona to explore a move for left back Alejandro Balde. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Despite interest from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain have no interest in even entertaining a departure for winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Young defender Josh Acheampong is frustrated with his limited minutes at Chelsea. Bayern Munich are interested in his signature, but the teenager also has Premier League admirers in the form of Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. (Source: Christian Falk)

Man Utd are looking to sign both Eduardo Camavinga and Nico Paz from Real Madrid after Los Blancos trigger their buy-back clause for the latter. A double bid worth $138.2 million (€120 million, £104.1 million) is in the works. (Source: Defensa Central)

The latest name added to Man Utd’s shortlist of left backs is Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu. (Source: Fanatik)

Newcastle are showing the strongest interest in Inter striker Marcus Thuram, who is available for transfer this summer. A price tag of $75 million (€65 million, £56.4 million) has been set. (Source: L’Interista)

Casemiro has received approaches from both Inter Miami and the Los Angeles Galaxy as he prepares to leave Man Utd on a free transfer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Ferran Torres could leave Barcelona. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is looking for a house in Madrid as he expects to join Atlético this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Rodrygo’s ACL injury has derailed Real Madrid’s transfer plans. Officials wanted to sell the Brazilian for around $69 million (€60 million) and replace him by re-signing Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna for just $10 million (€9 million). (Source: Defensa Central)

Muñoz is also being looked at by Barcelona but there is an acceptance that Real Madrid’s buy-back clause for the youngster makes a deal almost impossible. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Roma center back Evan Ndicka is a long-time target for Barcelona, but both Liverpool and Tottenham have joined the race for his signature. The 26-year-old is likely to be available for around $52 million (€45 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

The latest midfielder of interest to Real Madrid is Everton’s James Garner, who made his England debut on Friday. (Source: Fichajes)

Scouts from Juventus watched Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in action for Poland as they plot a move to sign the veteran forward on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS