Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Eye Record Breaker; Liverpool Close on $135 Million Buy
Vinicius Junior, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, Victor Osimhen, Anthony Gordon and many more feature in the gossip.
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
- Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw has attracted links to Manchester United but he would have to become the most expensive center back in soccer history should the Red Devils prise him away from Tyneside. A $107.8 million (£80 million) valuation has been set. (Source: The Telegraph)
- The Red Devils have also been credited with interest in Nottingham Forest center back Murillo. Talks between United and Forest are thought to be ongoing, with the Brazilian “keen” on a move. (Source: Indykaila)
- Arsenal and Chelsea are billed as the “most likely” landing spots for Paris Saint-Germain’s unsettled teenage star Senny Mayulu. The 19-year-old European champion’s contract talks have stalled and he could be available for somewhere between $70.8–82.7 million (£52.6–61.3 million, €60–70 million). Manchester City are also sniffing around the scene. (Source: CaughtOffside)
- Chelsea are prepared to table an offer worth up to $82.7 million (£61.3 million, €70 million) for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. This approach would be given real consideration by the Spanish giants. (Source: Fichajes)
- Leading Manchester United and Manchester City target Elliot Anderson has been priced at a minimum of $101.1 million (£75 million) by Nottingham Forest this summer. (Source: The Mirror)
- If they were to pursue a cheaper option, United could be inclined to take advantage a fire sale at West Ham should the London club get relegated. Mateus Fernandes has been billed as a potential midfield arrival at Old Trafford. (Source: Manchester Evening News)
- Aston Villa may be forced to part ways with their talismanic midfielder Morgan Rogers should they fail to qualify for the Champions League given their delicate financial situation. This is viewed as Liverpool taking one step closer to signing the $134.8 million (£100 million) midfielder. (Source: Anfield Watch)
- Contrary to what was previously believed, Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle contract runs until 2030 (rather than 2028), protecting the Magpies in what represents a blow to Arsenal and Liverpool’s ambitions of signing the winger. (Source: Sky Sports News)
- Known Manchester United target Leon Goretzka is being menacingly encircled by the Serie A trio of Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus. The Champions League winner is primed for free agency once his Bayern Munich contract expires in the summer. (Source: Tuttosport, via FCInter1908)
- Despite constant links to the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona, Bruno Guimarães is not expected to agitate for a move and may very well continue at Newcastle for the foreseeable future. (Source: The Telegraph)
- Chelsea have put both Alejandro Garnacho and Liam Delap up for sale less than a year after signing the pair. If any suitor comes close to the fees that they cost last summer, the Blues will be inclined to sell a duo which cost somewhere in the region of $94.5 million (£70.1 million) between them. (Source: Fichajes)
- There is a “secret clause” in Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray contract inserted by Napoli which ensures that the Turkish champions have to pay their Italian counterparts an $82.7 million (£61.3 million, €70 million) penalty should the striker be sold to Juventus. This only aids Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal’s ambitions of signing the forward. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
La Liga
- Barcelona’s quest to find a successor for Frenkie de Jong has led to the pursuit of Groningen midfielder Stije Resink. The Dutch 22-year-old is thought to be valued at just $7.1 million (€6 million). (Source: Fichajes)
- There are no longer any doubts as to what Real Madrid must priotize this year: Agree a new contract with Vinicius Junior. (Source: AS)
- Former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is thought to be a target for the La Liga trio of Elche, Girona and Rayo Vallecano after terminating his contract at Vasco da Gama. (Source: Fichajes)
- In a successful attempt to force through his permanent move to Barcelona, Marcus Rashford has accepted reduced wages and waived some bonuses he would have been entitled to in his Man Utd contract. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- The talented 20-year-old left back Youssef Enríquez has danced across Real Madrid’s transfer radar. With the futures of Fran García and Ferland Mendy very much in doubt this summer, the Alavés fullback could serve as an able deputy for Álvaro Carreras should he return to the club he grew up playing for. (Source: Fichajes)
Published | Modified
