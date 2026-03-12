Transfer News, Rumors: Man Utd Want USMNT Star; Real Madrid Plot Odegaard Reunion

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with an exit from Liverpool. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister has formally asked to leave Liverpool this summer amid interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. The midfielder’s price tag has been set at $69.8 million (£51.9 million, €60 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all interested in signing Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams. The USMNT midfielder is expected to be available for $40.3 million (£30 million) this summer. (Source: Mark Brus)

Potentially leaving Chelsea could be midfielder Enzo Fernández. Failure to qualify for the Champions League could see the Argentine, a target for PSG, push for an exit. (Source: L’Équipe)

Andy Robertson will be allowed to decide his next move this summer as his Liverpool contract winds down. Tottenham Hotspur remain interested after failing to secure his signature in January. (Source: Football Insider)

Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas is emerging as a target for Man Utd and could be available for transfer this summer. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Bernardo Silva has decided to leave Manchester City this summer and his agent has already held talks with a number of clubs across the globe. His priority is to remain in a top division and Atlético Madrid are emerging as leading suitors. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal are considering a bid for Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento this summer, but his asking price of $80.6 million (£60 million) is likely to prove too high. (Source: The Telegraph)

If Liverpool want to make Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni their new center back, they will have to pay a whopping $107.5 million (£80 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Football Insider)

A cheaper target for Liverpool could be Dean Huijsen of Real Madrid. The Reds are preparing a bid of $81.4 million (€70 million, £60.6 million) to sign the Spain international. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea are looking to beat both Man City and Bayern Munich to the signing of Brentford striker Igor Thiago. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Avoiding relegation would see West Ham United pursue a permanent deal for Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi, although the Blues have not yet set an asking price. (Source: Daily Mail)

Parma midfielder Mandela Keita, 23, has played his way on to the radars of Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

La Liga

Nico Williams could leave Athletic Club. | Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Athletic Club are considering selling winger Nico Williams this summer after being underwhelmed by his form and will accept offers below his release clause of $110.5 million (€95 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are preparing an offer of $186 million (€160 million) to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. (Source: Fichajes)

Also of interest to Real Madrid is Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard, who is being lined up for a spectacular return to the Bernabéu. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Barcelona will have to wait until the conclusion of their presidential elections before progressing with a move for Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford, with whom an agreement over personal terms is almost agreed. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

As he prepares to leave Bournemouth this summer, center back Marcos Senesi is a target for Barcelona, but Aston Villa have recently joined the race for his signature. (Source: TyC Sports)

