Transfer News, Rumors: Messi, Salah Link-Up Plotted; Fernandes Considers Man Utd Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández has been linked with an exit from Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad are ready to pay $231.9 million (€200 million, £173.1 million) to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has also emerged as a target for Al Ittihad. (Source: ESPN)

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are preparing an offer for Mohamed Salah as the winger prepares to leave Liverpool this summer. (Source: The Independent)

A move to Major League Soccer does not really appeal to Salah, who is also being considered by both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. In terms of replacements for the Egyptian, Liverpool are looking at Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen alongside European names like Yan Diomande, Michael Olise, Nico Williams, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué. (Source: Flashscore)

Salah is yet to speak with clubs from Saudi Arabia, but a two-year contract with an annual salary of $116 million (€100 million) is due to arrive soon. He is Al Ittihad’s top target for the summer. (Source: winwin)

Former employers Roma are also eyeing an emotional reunion with Salah. (Source: SportsBoom)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd are all preparing to battle over the signature of RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba. (Source: Sport Witness)

Newcastle are leading Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser. (Source: Football Insider)

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been offered to Arsenal, but the Gunners are not yet convinced about making a move and have other targets. (Source: Mark Brus)

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made an offer to sign PSG midfielder Senny Mayulu. The 19-year-old, who scored in last season’s Champions League final, is in the last 18 months of his contract. (Source: Media Foot)

Bruno Fernandes is seriously considering leaving Man Utd this summer. Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White is seen as a potential replacement at Old Trafford. (Source: talkSPORT)

Chelsea are readying a bid of $44.1 million (€38 million, £32.9 million) to sign Nantes striker Matthis Abline and center back Tylel Tati. (Source: But! Football Club)

Aston Villa’s bumper offer to impending free agent Marcos Senesi has moved them ahead of both Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in pursuit of the Bournemouth defender. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

As their loan deal approaches its end, Everton have decided they are prepared to pay $26.8 million (£20 million) to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City permanently. (Source: The i Paper)

Liverpool could sell goalkeeper Alisson this summer and are prepared to reject offers for understudy Giorgi Mamardashvili until the uncertainty surrounding the Brazilian’s future is resolved. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Vinicius Junior’s contract situation continues to cause concern at Real Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Saudi officials recently met with the agent of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who is open to leaving the Bernabéu this summer if his contract demands are not met. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni is incredibly interested in signing for Barcelona this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

On the other hand, Bastoni’s priority is to sign a new contract with Inter, who would not even entertain talks over a sale for less than $81.2 million (€70 million). (Source: FCInterNews)

Barcelona are preparing to shake up their defense but are in no immediate rush to part ways with Ronald Araujo, despite emerging interest from Liverpool. (Source: SPORT)

Officials inside Real Madrid are plotting a move for Tottenham center back Cristian Romero, with Raúl Asencio facing an uncertain future. (Source: Defensa Central)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS