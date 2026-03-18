Transfer News, Rumors: Pulisic Offered Premier League Return; Real Madrid’s Rodri Boost

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández has been linked with an exit from Chelsea. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea are already accepting defeat with their wish to keep midfielder Enzo Fernández this summer and are prepared to replace the unsettled Argentine with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: Defensa Central)

Fernández has interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but two Saudi Arabian clubs have also reached out to try and strike a deal for the Chelsea star. (Source: Ismael Mahmoud)

AC Milan have set an asking price of $86.2 million (€75 million, £64.8 million) for winger Christian Pulisic, who is the subject of increasingly strong interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento and RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba both feature on Arsenal’s list of summer targets. (Source: The Times)

As Manchester City prepare to bid farewell to Bernardo Silva in the summer, they will try and replace him with Como sensation Nico Paz. (Source: Sports Boom)

Rodri, meanwhile, has informed Man City of his desire to leave at the end of the season. His priority is to return to La Liga, where Real Madrid are known admirers, but a move to Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League remains feasible. (Source: El Nacional)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy this summer and have already made contact with his representatives. (Source: BILD)

Manchester United have reached out to Ajax to explore the terms of a move for 20-year-old Mika Godts, who has been compared to Eden Hazard. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Also on Man Utd’s list of summer targets is Beşiktaş midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. After a failed January approach, the Red Devils will reignite their interest this summer and plan to explore a swap deal involving goalkeeper Altay Bayındır. (Source: Fanatik)

Tomáš Souček is likely to leave West Ham United this summer. His salary is too high to cope with in the event of relegation, but even if the Hammers survive, manager Nuno Espírito Santo does not see the fan-favorite as part of the team’s future. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Everton are looking into a deal to re-sign Man City defender John Stones, who is a target for Wrexham and clubs across both Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal’s Ben White is another player of interest to Everton heading into the summer window. (Source: Football Insider)

Man Utd are ready to listen to offers of $28.7 million (€25 million, £21.6 million) for striker Joshua Zirkzee. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing 18-year-old Santos left back Vinícius Lira. (Source: Sport Witness)

La Liga

Alessandro Bastoni has admirers at Barcelona. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Barcelona are interested in signing Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni but the Italian is just one of several players under consideration, including Aston Villa’s Pau Torres and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: ESPN)

Inter are considering selling Bastoni, whose agent has spoken with Barcelona, in order to raise the funds for their own summer transfer business. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid want to sell Dani Ceballos this summer but face a battle convincing the midfielder to leave. The only team he wants to join is Real Betis. (Source: Jorge C Picón)

Another six players are being pushed towards the exit door at Real Madrid: right back Dani Carvajal, center backs David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, left backs Ferland Mendy and Fran García and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: SPORT BILD)

In Carvajal’s case, Real Madrid’s plan is to replace him by re-signing Achraf Hakimi from PSG, who want $91.9 million (€80 million) to sell the Morocco international. (Source: Fichajes)

Pau Cubarsí is a target for Man City, who are prepared to offer Barcelona the chance to sign both Omar Marmoush and Rico Lewis as part of a swap deal for the young center back. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS