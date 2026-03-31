Transfer News, Rumors: Real Madrid Chase Ekitike; Man Utd Make Lewandowski Offer

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes faces an uncertain future at Man Utd. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Coming in at Man Utd could be striker Robert Lewandowski. With a decision on the Poland international’s future with Barcelona not yet made, United are ready to him offer a one-year contract. (Source: SportsBoom)

Gabriel Jesus hopes to remain with Arsenal this summer but, if the Gunners decide to offload him, he will look to seal a switch to another Premier League side. (Source: Bruno Andrade)

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a triple swoop on Galatasaray, with goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, winger Barış Alper Yılmaz and midfield star Gabriel Sara all of interest. (Source: Turkish-Football)

If Man Utd qualify for next season’s Champions League, Old Trafford would become the preferred destination for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, who would be prepared to turn down a switch to Arsenal. (Source: Football FanCast)

Bayern Munich are ready to offer around $115 million (€100 million, £86.9 million) to sign midfielder Cole Palmer from Chelsea, whose asking price is significantly higher. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea’s top target to bolster in midfield this summer is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. (Source: Si Phillips)

João Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers is another midfielder of interest to Chelsea, who have joined Man Utd, Newcastle, Tottenham and Napoli in pursuit of the Brazilian. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to rival Liverpool for the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, who could be made available for transfer this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle right back Tino Livramento could leave the club this summer amid interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City, but teammate Lewis Hall hopes to stay at St James’ Park. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa and Man Utd are both plotting moves for Borussia Dortmund center back Waldemar Anton. (Source: Sky Sport Deutschland)

West Ham United are among the sides to have lodged bids for Fluminense midfielder Martinelli, but they have fallen short of his asking price of $23 million (€20 million, £17.4 million). (Source: O Dia)

La Liga

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool this summer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah would be interested in joining Real Madrid when his Liverpool contract expires this summer, but Los Blancos have no desire to make an offer. (Source: Defensa Central)

Similarly, Barcelona are not interested in making an offer for Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Not only is too old to fit with the club’s strategy, but Barcelona simply do not believe his form has been good enough to earn a move to Camp Nou. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is the top left back target for Atlético Madrid, but the Blues’ refusal to sell has seen Atléti pivot to the likes of Sporting CP’s Maxi Araujo or Villarreal’s Carlos Romero. (Source: AS)

Marcus Rashford’s wage demands are still too high for Barcelona. The Man Utd loanee has halved his salary expectation and is happy to agree to any deferals, but the impact of his permanent signing on the club’s wage cap could still prove too severe. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid officials are looking at Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitiké, having been impressed by his form in his debut Premier League season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Another Liverpool star, center back Ibrahima Konaté, is waiting for an approach from Real Madrid before deciding on his next move as he enters the final three months of his contract. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS