Transfer News, Rumors: Real Madrid Join Salah Race; Barcelona Plot Kane Swap

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Phil Foden has been linked with an exit from Man City. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

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Manchester City are looking to tie midfielder Phil Foden down to a new contract after Bayern Munich registered an interest in a summer transfer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle United’s bumper demands to sell midfielder Sandro Tonali mean a move to either Arsenal or Man City is most likely, particularly compared to the chances of a Serie A return. (Source: Football Insider)

If Newcastle do offload Tonali, they could join the race to sign Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

The race for Thuram is already on. Manchester United have reached out to explore the cost of a deal, while Liverpool are also admirers. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus, meanwhile, are interested in signing Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte and scouts plan to watch the Uruguay international in action on Tuesday when he plays at their Allianz Stadium. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are leading the chase for Inter right back Denzel Dumfries ahead of both Man City and Man Utd. (Source: L’Interista)

Chelsea would be prepared to sell midfielder Enzo Fernández to Barcelona for just $80.5 million (€70 million, £60.8 million) if they agreed to a swap deal involving Gavi. (Source: El Nacional)

Also linked with an exit from Chelsea is talisman Cole Palmer. Man Utd are “actively exploring” his signing but face having to meet the Blues’ mammoth asking price, which could be as high as $199 million (£150 million, €172.9 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Sporting CP left back Maxi Araujo is emerging as a target for Man Utd, who have joined Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of the 26-year-old. (Source: A BOLA)

If Inter sell center back Alessandro Bastoni this summer, they will make Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal their top target. (Source: FCInterNews)

Aston Villa could still pursue a permanent move for on-loan winger Jadon Sancho at the end of the season, but they will have to fend off competition from former employers Borussia Dortmund. (Source: Football Insider)

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix García has been identified as a priority target for West Ham United. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Man Utd have joined the long list of admirers of Toulouse center back Charlie Cresswell. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

La Liga

Yan Diomande has plenty of admirers. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are dreaming of pairing winger Lamine Yamal up with RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are considering moves to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah when he departs Anfield this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Despite interest from Premier League sides like Man Utd, Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde has already made it clear he has no desire to leave Camp Nou. (Source: MARCA)

Inter would like to sign either midfielder Dani Olmo or forward Ferran Torres as part of a swap deal with Barcelona for center back Alessandro Bastoni. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Another swap deal potentially on the cards for Barcelona involves midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who could be offered to Bayern Munich in an attempt to bring superstar striker Harry Kane to Catalonia. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid will not block young defender Víctor Valdepeñas from leaving this summer but would demand as much as $57.5 million (€50 million) to agree to his sale. Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Inter and RB Leipzig are among his admirers. (Source: Defensa Central)

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have asked about another Real Madrid defender, Éder Militão, ahead of the summer window. (Source: El Chiringuito)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS