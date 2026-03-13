Transfer News, Rumors: Ronaldo Seals Al Nassr Exit; Real Madrid Make Osimhen Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Joshua Zirkzee could leave Man Utd. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Joshua Zirkzee will look to leave Manchester United definitively this summer, with a return to Serie A most likely for the frustrated striker. (Source: The Sun)

Meanwhile, Napoli will try and negotiate a discount on their $50.9 million (€44 million, £38 million) option to sign Rasmus Højlund permanently from Man Utd, although that will become an obligation if Antonio Conte’s side qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

At the other end of the pitch, Man Utd are looking at Nottingham Forest center back Murillo as cover for Lisandro Martínez. (Source: The i Paper)

Paris Saint-Germain are readying a bid for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, but have been warned it will take $173.5 million (€150 million, £129.5 million) to convince the Blues to sell. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea want to hire Aston Villa manager Unai Emery at the end of the season. The boss has demanded the signings of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen to make the move. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has met with Schlotterbeck to try and convince the Dortmund defender to move to Anfield this summer. (Source: Jorge C. Picón)

Elsewhere, Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Juventus center back Pierre Kalulu in the hope of beating Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur to his signature. (Source: Mark Brus)

Riccardo Calafiori is considering his future at Arsenal in search of more minutes, particularly as a center back. Chelsea are exploring a surprise move. (Source: Simon Phillips)

Coming in at Arsenal could be RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, with sporting director Andrea Berta holding talks over a summer transfer in recent weeks. (Source: L’Équipe)

Manchester City are looking at Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios as they prepare for life without Rodri. (Source: El Nacional)

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes is attracting interest from Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd. Bids of over $75.2 million (€65 million, £56.1 million) would be needed to even convince the Hammers to negotiate. (Source: Sports Boom)

Anthony Gordon is unhappy at Newcastle and could look to leave this summer. He is interested in a switch to Liverpool but may also receive an offer from Arsenal. (Source: Football Insider)

Juventus are exploring a move for Tottenham right back Djed Spence. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal want a new winger this summer and have discussed a potential offer for Kevin Schade of Brentford. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj Moussa is another winger target for Arsenal, but they could face rival interest from Newcastle. (Source: Sports Boom)

Aston Villa and Chelsea will both try to take advantage of Tottenham’s struggles this season with summer approaches for midfielder Lucas Bergvall. (Source: Daily Mail)

La Liga

Erling Haaland is a target for Real Madrid. | MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid still dream of signing Man City striker Erling Haaland to play alongside Kylian Mbappé. (Source: L’Équipe)

In the meantime, it is Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen who sits atop Real Madrid’s wish list, with an offer of over $92.5 million (€80 million, £69.1 million) expected to be submitted. (Source: Fichajes)

Inter do not view center back Alessandro Bastoni, a target for Barcelona, as untouchable. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atlético Madrid are looking into a deal for Man City winger Jérémy Doku, who is concerned about his current role and is hesitant to accept the offer of a new contract at the Etihad. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was unimpressed by Rodri’s performance in the Champions League midweek and is not convinced by the idea of signing the Man City midfielder. (Source: Defensa Central)

Juventus have expressed an interest in signing Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski if he chooses to leave Camp Nou this summer. (Source: Tuttosport)

Rest of the World

Ousmane Dembélé could leave PSG. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Al Nassr this summer and return to Portuguese side Sporting CP. To replace him, the Saudi Arabian outfit have held talks with Ousmane Dembélé, who wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: El Nacional)

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is another who could swap Europe for Saudi Arabia, although he has not yet decided whether to push for a summer transfer. (Source: BILD)

