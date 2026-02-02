Transfer Rumors: €300 Million Yamal Bid; Alexander-Arnold Decides Real Madrid Future

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister has admirers at Real Madrid. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool are determined not to listen to Real Madrid’s interest in midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, whose openness towards playing for Los Blancos has given the Spanish side encouragement that a deal could be done. (Source: Fichajes)

Despite claims to the contrary, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has not offered himself to Real Madrid. The Portugal international is not listening to any interest in his services until the season comes to a close. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

One potential incoming at Man Utd is Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stanković. The 20-year-old has been watched by scouts from both the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Chelsea has seen a verbal offer of €30 million (£26 million, $35.7 million) for 18-year-old Nantes center back Tylel Tati turned down by the French side. (Source: L’Équipe)

Manchester City have made an offer of €200 million (£173.3 million, $237.9 million) for Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who is seen as untouchable at Camp Nou. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham are all keen on Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz but will have to meet Los Blancos’ asking price of €60 million (£52 million, $71.4 million) to get a deal done. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Both Leeds United and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Al Hilal striker Jhon Duran, who is open to cutting short a season-long loan with Fenerbahçe. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arne Slot has demanded at least two new arrivals in the final hours of the winter transfer window. The Liverpool supposedly deems his squad to be “too weak.” (Source: Indykaila)

Tottenham have set an asking price of €70 million (£60.7 million, $83.3 million) for center back Cristian Romero amid growing interest from Real Madrid. (Source: Defensa Central)

Blackburn Rovers have turned down a bid of £1 million ($1.4 million) from Arsenal for 17-year-old striker Igor Tyjon. Valued at twice that figure, Tyjon will see his contract expire in the summer. (Source: RoversXtra)

La Liga

Dani Carvajal faces an uncertain future. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Dani Carvajal is likely to be Real Madrid’s first departure this summer as club officials have grown frustrated with his unreliable fitness record. (Source: Fichajes)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Carvajal’s competition at right back, is not interested in leaving Real Madrid or returning to the Premier League. (Source: Football Insider)

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad are ready to pay as much as €300 million ($356.8 million) to sign Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. Barça have, in response, pointed to his release clause of €1 billion. (Source: Fichajes)

Alongside triggering buy-back clauses for Nico Paz, Jacobo Ramón and Chema Andrés, Real Madrid are now considering bringing 22-year-old winger Víctor Muñoz back from Osasuna at the end of the season. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona will look to the free agent market to sign up to three new players this summer, with money to spend on one superstar signing. (Source: The Touchline)

