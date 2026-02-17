Transfer Rumors: Bellingham Agrees Man Utd Switch; Barcelona Fear Yamal Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bayern Munich recently made contact with the father of Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz to register their interest in a future transfer, only to be bluntly informed that the Germany international is planning to spend the majority of his career at Anfield. (Source: Bayern Space)

Another Liverpool midfielder linked with an exit is Alexis Mac Allister. It is Manchester United who are considering a surprise move for the 27-year-old. (Source: The Mirror)

Aston Villa and Man Utd are both planning to watch Raheem Sterling’s stint at Feyenoord ahead of possible summer moves for the former Chelsea winger. (Source: Sports Boom)

Manchester City could rival Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who could be available for around £70 million ($95.5 million) at the end of the season. (Source: Football Insider)

The representatives of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams have started contacting clubs across Europe to inform them of the Spain international’s willingness to move this summer. Contact has been made with Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd and Bayern Munich, as well as Williams’s preferred landing spots, Arsenal and Barcelona. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is also being scouted by Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City. (Source: Fussball Daten)

Chelsea and Tottenham are both interested in signing Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae. (Source: Christian Falk)

Liverpool have been informed that the price tag for Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, also wanted by Real Madrid, has dropped to €50 million (£43.5 million, $59.3 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Also on Liverpool’s radar is Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, but Chelsea have concrete interest in the Brazilian as well and are prepared to offload Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah to make space for a defensive rebuild. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus are open to selling left back Andrea Cambiaso, a long-time target for Man City, this summer, and have identified Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie as their preferred replacement. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Arsenal still hold the strongest interest in Real Madrid defender Víctor Valdepeñas but will have to compete with Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan for the 19-year-old’s signature. (Source: AS)

Newcastle United are exploring a deal for 17-year-old Swedish striker Kevin Filling, who has been compared to Alexander Isak during his development with AIK. (Source: Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace, Tottenham and West Ham United have all held talks over a potential move for Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger when his contract expires this summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)

La Liga

Real Madrid have identified Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté as their preferred reinforcement as one of two planned signings at center back. Los Blancos also plan to trigger their buyback clause for Como’s Jacobo Ramón. (Source: SPORT)

Officials inside Barcelona are growing increasingly concerned about losing winger Lamine Yamal this summer as whispers of a bid worth €300 million (£261 million, $356 million) refuse to disappear. (Source: Fichajes)

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is keen to test himself in Spain, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid made aware of his plans. No exit is planned for the foreseeable future, however. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Jude Bellingham is concerned by the prospect of Real Madrid hiring Jürgen Klopp as he fears the German will change his role in the team too much. The midfielder already has an agreement to join Man Utd in the summer if Klopp arrives at the Bernabéu. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite links to Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni, the favored center back target of Barcelona sporting director Deco is 18-year-old Tottenham youngster Luka Vušković, who has impressed on loan with Hamburg in Germany. (Source: Fichajes)

