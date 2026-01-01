Transfer Rumors: Bellingham Makes Man Utd Decision; Salah Offered Liverpool Loan Exit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal are waiting for an opportunity to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, believing a loan-to-buy formula could get a deal done for the Turkish international, but Xabi Alonso wants to keep him at the Bernabéu. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester United are ready to pay €150 million (£130.8 million, $176.3 million) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who would welcome a return to England if offered the right project. The Red Devils’ willingness to meet his financial demands and give him a leadership role “strengthens the likelihood” of a possible deal. (Source: Fichajes)
Manuel Ugarte is emerging as Galatasaray’s top target for the January transfer window. A loan deal is being negotiated with Man Utd with a view to a €20 million (£17.4 million, $23.5 million) permanent transfer in the summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Despite initially being reluctant to listen to loan offers, Man Utd have softened their stance and could part with Ugarte on a temporarily deal. (Source: Ertan Süzgün)
Chelsea have reignited their interest in Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, having coming close to signing him from Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2024. (Source: Simon Phillips)
Potentially leaving Chelsea could be unwanted winger Raheem Sterling. The Blues are ready to pay a huge share of his wages to complete a loan exit, with Fulham expressing an interest. Young forward Tyrique George also remains a target for the Cottagers. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Contract talks between Crystal Palace and striker Jean-Philippe Mateta have stalled and Man Utd are keen to take advantage as early as January. (Source: Football Insider)
West Ham United have cooled their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jørgen Strand Larsen after baulking at his price tag of £40 million ($53.9 million). (Source: BBC Sport)
Instead, West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign 21-year-old Gil Vicente striker Pablo. (Source: Maisfutebol)
Manchester City are confident they can beat Man Utd in the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Roma want to cancel their loan deal for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey and have already made it clear they will not be triggering their option to make the deal permanent. (Source: Daily Mail)
Meanwhile, Roma officials are working on an ambitious proposal to re-sign Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah on loan, although the Egyptian’s mammoth financial demands make things extremely complicated. (Source: La Repubblica)
Interest in Salah from Saudi Arabia has temporarily cooled after his relationship with Liverpool manager Arne Slot improved. A January transfer is seen as unlikely. (Source: The i Paper)
As they prepare to offload Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur are readying a fresh approach for Man City winger Savinho. (Source: talkSPORT)
La Liga
Real Madrid have contacted the entourage of Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi, whose preference would be to move to the Bernabéu next summer when he leaves on a free transfer. Liverpool remain keen on a deal. (Source: AS)
On their search for a new striker, Barcelona have established contact with Porto forward Samu Aghehowa. (Source: Fichajes)
One striker who could join Barcelona in the near future is 17-year-old Hamza Abdelkarim of Al Ahly. Barça have made their final bid to the Egyptian side and are close to wrapping up an agreement. (Source: Bassel Tabbal)
Officials at Real Madrid will consider offers for left back Fran García in January, believing they could recover as much as €20 million (£17.4 million, $23.5 million) through his sale. (Source: Defensa Central)
Atlético Madrid will not entertain loan offers for midfielder Conor Gallagher, a target for Man Utd. The Englishman will only be allowed to leave permanently. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)
Barcelona remain interested in Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez but do not see the Argentine as a priority target at this point. (Source: SPORT)