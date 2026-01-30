Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Counter Mega Man Utd Palmer Bid; Return of Real Madrid Legend

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with an exit from Real Madrid. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In response to Manchester United’s monster bid of €120 million (£104.1 million, $143.6 million) for Cole Palmer, Chelsea have set a lofty price tag of €200 million. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester City are exploring an ambitious deal to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the Premier League from Real Madrid. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal have been credited with interest in Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga. The French midfielder, valued at between €80–100 million (£69.4–86.7 million, $95.8–119.7 million) is also billed as a “serious” target for Liverpool. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea are willing to spend €150 million (£130.1 million, $179.5 million) on Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, who is no longer deemed untouchable by the Spanish giants. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are set to save around £20 million ($27.6 million) annually from Casemiro’s exit, but upwards of £100 million will be diverted towards securing his replacement. (Source: Football Insider)

It could cost Man Utd £40 million ($55.2 million) to sign Eintracht Frankfurt wingback Nathaniel Brown. The Red Devils are ramping up their approach for the 22-year-old, with scouts dispatched to watch his Champions League outings. They are expected to face competition from Arsenal. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Former Chelsea exile Raheem Sterling is thought to be in discussion with seven unnamed “Champions League level clubs.” (Source: Kaveh Solhekol)

The prospect of Chelsea using Aarón Anselmino in part of a deal for Jérémy Jacquet has been raised. Rehabilitated bomb squad member Axel Disasi could alternatively be included to sweeten a deal which has stalled over Rennes’ demands for €65 million (£56.4 million, $77.8 million). (Source: The Telegraph)

Newcastle United are leading the race for Brahim Díaz’s signature. Real Madrid would accept an offer in the region of €60 million (£52 million, $71.8 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham center back Radu Drăgușin is in discussions with AC Milan. Serie A rivals Roma and Napoli are also thought to be circling the 23-year-old. (Source: Calciomercato)

In the merry-go-round of mid-table Premier League strikers, Jean-Philippe Mateta has accepted Nottingham Forest’s proposal. The Tricky Trees are “very close” to securing an agreement with Crystal Palace. (Source: Santi Aouna)

Crystal Palace’s move to replace Mateta with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ frontman Jørgen Strand Larsen is in doubt. A deal worth an initial £45 million ($62.1 million) with a further £5 million in add-ons had been agreed in principle, but Wolves have been informed Palace intend to walk away. (Source: BBC Sport)

The Eagles have, meanwhile, struck an agreement in principle for Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand. The Ivory Coast international is expected to join Palace on loan with an option to buy. (Source: The Times)

La Liga

Raphinha scored Barcelona’s opener. | Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema requested to miss Al Ittihad’s clash with Al Fateh after a breakdown in contract extension discussions, throwing his future up in the air with less than six months left to run on his existing deal. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Benzema’s agent has opened up a dialogue with Real Madrid to discuss a potential return. (Source: Fichajes)

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are prepared to table €95 million (£82.4 million, $113.7 million) bids for Barcelona superstar Raphinha. The Brazil international is set to offered as much as €22 million in annual salary. (Source: El Nacional)

In an attempt to swiftly solve the defensive crisis facing his club, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has offered Tottenham €100 million (£86.7 million, $119.7 million) for their captain Cristian Romero this month. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid-linked Rúben Neves is poised to rebuff interest from European clubs to push forward with a new three-year contract at Al Hilal. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are mulling over a return to the market for Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries. (Source: Fichajes)

