Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Prepare €150 Million Bid; Barcelona Make Marcus Rashford Decision
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
The battle for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi’s signature is heating up. Arsenal have now joined Liverpool and Man City in pursuit of the center back, though the Gunners likely only see him as an option in the summer transfer window. (Source: The Athletic)
Despite concrete interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has agreed in principle to a new deal at Anfield, pledging his future to the Reds. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester United have put Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson at the top of their midfield shortlist, alongside Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba. Either much-needed midfield reinforcement will have to wait until the summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano, via Market Madness podcast)
To give new manager Liam Rosenior an exciting new talent at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are preparing a €150 million bid for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López. The Blues were linked with the Spaniard over the summer. (Source: Fichajes)
Tottenham Hotspur and Santos have agreed on a £14 million ($18.8 million) fee for Brazilian left back Souza. The fullback previously already agreed personal terms with Spurs. (Source: TeamTALK)
Hearts standout Keir McMeekin is on his way to Manchester City. The Scottish talent passed his medical and signed a deal to become the Cityzens’ new academy addition. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal have made phone enquiries about 17-year-old Roméo Ritter, who continues to impress at the youth level for Borussia Dortmund. The Gunners face competition from AC Milan. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Aston Villa have made a definitive move for wantaway Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, joining Man Utd, Tottenham and Newcastle United in the race for the England international. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has interest from both West Ham United and Bournemouth. The two clubs want the Italy international on loan. (Source: Indykaila)
Newcastle United’s previous interest in Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is unlikely to go beyond the initial stage. The Magpies do not want the burden of the Englishman’s wages. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid have been offered Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konaté for €20 million ($23.3 million) this January. Still, the club has no plans to sign any players during the winter transfer window. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Barcelona are considering sending midfielder Marc Bernal on loan through the end of the 2025–26 season so the teenager can log regular minutes and continue his growth. (Source: SPORT)
Despite recent speculation, there has been no official contact between Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior. The Brazil international remains focused on extending his contract with Los Blancos. (Source: ESPN)
As a possible Federico Chiesa alternative, Juventus are eyeing Atlético Madrid midfielder Thiago Almada. The Italian giants are considering a loan deal for the Argentine. (Source: Calciomercato, via Sportitalia)
Barcelona are leaning toward triggering forward Marcus Rashford’s €30 million ($34.9 million) purchase option after a promising first half of the season in Catalonia. (Source: SPORT)
In desperate need of reinforcements this January, Sevilla are interested in signing Everton right back Nathan Patterson, who caught their eye over the summer. Lazio and Bologna are monitoring the fullback as well. (Source: Lyall Thomas)
Vinicius Junior no longer sees Saudi Arabia as a possible destination. If the winger does not renew with Real Madrid, he will only move to another European giant. (Source: ESPN)