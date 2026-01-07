Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Eye Double Swoop for Rosenior; Man Utd’s €90 Million Winger Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Chelsea are ready to spend €150 million (£130 million, $175.5 million) to bolster the squad for new manager Liam Rosenior. Barcelona midfielder Fermín López and AC Milan forward Rafael Leão are under consideration. (Source: Fichajes)
The Blues are also ready to offer midfielder Enzo Fernández to Real Madrid in a swap deal which would see Vinicius Junior join Chelsea. (Source: Defensa Central)
Manchester United have made a bid of €90 million (£78 million, $105.3 million) for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in the hope of beating Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich to his signature. (Source: Africafoot)
Another RB Leipzig player, defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu, is also a target for Man Utd, who are considering making a bid amid rival interest from Monaco, Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen. (Source: L’Équipe)
Meanwhile, former Barcelona manager Xavi is plotting a possible move to Man Utd and is urging Blaugrana midfielders Gavi and Marc Bernal to follow him to Old Trafford if he gets the job. (Source: El Nacional)
AC Milan have identified Man City defender Nathan Ake as their top target for the January transfer window. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Man City, meanwhile, are plotting a £30 million ($40.5 million) bid to re-sign Wrexham center back Callum Doyle to address their injury crisis in defense. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal and Man Utd have both been alerted to Borussia Dortmund’s decision to listen to offers for winger Karim Adeyemi. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liverpool are on the cusp of agreements to sign two stars of the recent Under-17 World Cup. Senegal defender Talla Ndiaye could join immediately, with Austria’s Ifeanyi Ndukwe to arrive in the summer. (Source: This Is Anfield)
Brazilian side Palmeiras are interested in Man Utd midfielder Casemiro and have communicated an interest in agreeing a two-year contract if he does not extend at Old Trafford. (Source: Diego Firmino)
After failing with an offer of £8 million ($10.8 million), Tottenham are ready to return with an improved bid for Santos left back Souza. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Newcastle United are not interested in signing Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, but both Fulham and West Ham United are keen to get a deal done. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal are in talks with German forward Kai Havertz over a one-year extension to his current contract, with manager Mikel Arteta impressed by his work rate during his time out injured. (Source: FootballTransfers)
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler. Arsenal are plotting an initial loan bid this month with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer worth €90 million (£78 million, $105.3 million). (Source: E-Notícies)
Aston Villa are interested in 18-year-old Marseille striker Robinio Vaz, who could be sold for a fee of around €30 million (£26 million, $35.1 million). (Source: L’Équipe)
La Liga
In an attempt to lower Paris Saint-Germain’s asking price for midfielder Vitinha, Real Madrid are readying a swap bid involving Rodrygo, but they have not ruled out using Vinicius Junior in a possible exchange if he continues to complicate negotiations over a new contract. (Source: Defensa Central)
Inter Miami are working on a double deal to sign both Antoine Griezmann and Koke from Atlético Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)
Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi asked for Barcelona to include striker Robert Lewandowski in a possible swap for right back João Cancelo, but the Poland international has no interest in a January transfer. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Barcelona’s move for Cancelo is expected to be their only incoming this winter. Indeed, the only other business the Blaugrana hope to do involves an exit for goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. (Source: SPORT)
Real Madrid are considering offering striker Gonzalo García to Borussia Dortmund as part of a swap deal for center back Nico Schlotterbeck which could be worth over €30 million (£26 million, $35.1 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)
Leeds United, meanwhile, have seen an approach for Gonzalo knocked back by Real Madrid. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Villarreal left back Carlos Romero’s dazzling performances on loan with Espanyol have caught Barcelona’s eye, but his price tag of €45 million (£39 million, $52.7 million), is likely to cause problems. (Source: AS)