Transfer Rumors: Chelsea’s Van Dijk Approach; Man Utd Chase Secret Midfielder

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Erling Haaland is a dream target for Real Madrid. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City will demand a fee of €200 million (£173.5 million, $232.3 million) to sell striker Erling Haaland in the summer amid interest from Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

As for the January window, Man City will let winger Oscar Bobb leave the club, with Tottenham Hotspur among the sides chasing his services. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea made an enquiry over Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk last year but were swiftly knocked back. The Blues are still looking for a new defender and are interested in Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi and Toulouse’s Charlie Cresswell. (Source: talkSPORT)

Meanwhile, Chelsea would be open to Real Madrid’s proposal of a swap deal over midfielder Enzo Fernández, which would see Vinicius Junior make the move to Stamford Bridge. Fernandez wants to join up with Los Blancos. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool are considering a bid for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali but face having to pay £100 million ($133.9 million) to land the Italy international. (Source: Fichajes)

People close to Tonali are expecting offers from the top of the Premier League this summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal are interested in a summer move for another Newcastle player, English winger Anthony Gordon. (Source: AFCAMDEN)

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the sides looking at Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who is valued at €60 million (£52 million, $69.7 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Kobbie Mainoo is unlikely to pursue a move away from Man Utd in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim. (Source: Mark Brus)

Man Utd want to sign another midfielder this month and have held talks with an unknown player over a six-month loan deal. The midfielder in question has Premier League experience but currently plays outside of England. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

West Ham United have seen an approach for Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri knocked back. The Gunners are not convinced a departure is best for the talented teenager. (Source: football.london)

Aston Villa have made an official offer to re-sign striker Tammy Abraham, who has already seen Beşiktaş trigger their obligation to buy the on-loan Roma forward. The Turkish side are open to selling for a profit. (Source: Milliyet)

Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, making a move to the Premier League more likely for the Germany international. (Source: Christian Falk)

La Liga

Franco Mastantuono has struggled to settle in Spain. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have put winger Franco Mastantuono on the transfer list. Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli have reached out over a deal which is only expected to cost around €30 million (£26 million, $34.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Potential incoming Real Madrid manager Jürgen Klopp wants Mastantuono sold to raise money for a new right winger, with Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi his preferred target. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite reports to the contrary, Barcelona retain their interest in Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, who is admired by both manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco. (Source: MARCA)

Vasco da Gama striker Rayan was a target for Barcelona but the Brazilian is now on the cusp of a big-money move to Bournemouth. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid are chasing a young striker of their own. 19-year-old Christian Kofane of Bayer Leverkusen is a target for Los Blancos. (Source: Sky Germany)

An unnamed Ligue 1 club have made a bid for 18-year-old Barcelona center back Andrés Cuenca, who is known to be of interest to Serie A duo AC Milan and Como. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

