SI

Transfer Rumors: Chelsea’s Van Dijk Approach; Man Utd Chase Secret Midfielder

Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior, Enzo Fernández, Kobbie Mainoo and Julián Alvarez all feature in the gossip.
SI FC Staff|
Virgil van Dijk (left) headlines the gossip.
Virgil van Dijk (left) headlines the gossip. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Dylan Hepworth/MB Media/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland is a dream target for Real Madrid. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City will demand a fee of €200 million (£173.5 million, $232.3 million) to sell striker Erling Haaland in the summer amid interest from Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

As for the January window, Man City will let winger Oscar Bobb leave the club, with Tottenham Hotspur among the sides chasing his services. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea made an enquiry over Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk last year but were swiftly knocked back. The Blues are still looking for a new defender and are interested in Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi and Toulouse’s Charlie Cresswell. (Source: talkSPORT)

Meanwhile, Chelsea would be open to Real Madrid’s proposal of a swap deal over midfielder Enzo Fernández, which would see Vinicius Junior make the move to Stamford Bridge. Fernandez wants to join up with Los Blancos. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool are considering a bid for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali but face having to pay £100 million ($133.9 million) to land the Italy international. (Source: Fichajes)

People close to Tonali are expecting offers from the top of the Premier League this summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal are interested in a summer move for another Newcastle player, English winger Anthony Gordon. (Source: AFCAMDEN)

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the sides looking at Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who is valued at €60 million (£52 million, $69.7 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Kobbie Mainoo is unlikely to pursue a move away from Man Utd in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim. (Source: Mark Brus)

Man Utd want to sign another midfielder this month and have held talks with an unknown player over a six-month loan deal. The midfielder in question has Premier League experience but currently plays outside of England. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

West Ham United have seen an approach for Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri knocked back. The Gunners are not convinced a departure is best for the talented teenager. (Source: football.london)

Aston Villa have made an official offer to re-sign striker Tammy Abraham, who has already seen Beşiktaş trigger their obligation to buy the on-loan Roma forward. The Turkish side are open to selling for a profit. (Source: Milliyet)

Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, making a move to the Premier League more likely for the Germany international. (Source: Christian Falk)

La Liga

Franco Mastantuono
Franco Mastantuono has struggled to settle in Spain. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have put winger Franco Mastantuono on the transfer list. Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli have reached out over a deal which is only expected to cost around €30 million (£26 million, $34.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Potential incoming Real Madrid manager Jürgen Klopp wants Mastantuono sold to raise money for a new right winger, with Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi his preferred target. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite reports to the contrary, Barcelona retain their interest in Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, who is admired by both manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco. (Source: MARCA)

Vasco da Gama striker Rayan was a target for Barcelona but the Brazilian is now on the cusp of a big-money move to Bournemouth. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid are chasing a young striker of their own. 19-year-old Christian Kofane of Bayer Leverkusen is a target for Los Blancos. (Source: Sky Germany)

An unnamed Ligue 1 club have made a bid for 18-year-old Barcelona center back Andrés Cuenca, who is known to be of interest to Serie A duo AC Milan and Como. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS

Published
SI FC Staff
SI FC STAFF

Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.

Home/Soccer