Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Set for €60 Million Exit; Alonso Plots Raid of Former Team
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a topic of discussion at Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are enticed by the prospect of whisking away Manchester United’s captain for the bargain fee of €60 million (£52.4 million, $70.7 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is set to hold talks with Mohamed Salah’s representative Ramy Abbas Issa regarding the future of the Egypt international while he is on duty at AFCON. (Source: Daily Mail)
Manchester City’s imminent acquisition of Antoine Semenyo has emboldened Tottenham Hotspur to return to the negotiating table regarding a move for Savinho. After a failed approach in the summer, Spurs are thought to remain interested in the Brazilian, who was rated at €70 million (£61.1 million, $82.5 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)
Roma have been credited with interest in Chelsea’s bomb squad member Axel Disasi. With all six oversea loan slots filled, it would have to be a permanent switch. (Source: BBC Sport)
Lyon and Paris FC have also been kept abreast of any developments regarding Disasi as the January transfer window inches closer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool have been linked with an unexpected swoop for Celta Vigo’s Óscar Mingueza. The former Barcelona right back will be available to sign a pre-contract agreement in January as he enters the final six months of his contract. (Source: Anfield Index)
Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and upwardly mobile Italian side Como have emerged as two contenders to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal in January as Man Utd try to prematurely conclude his loan spell at Aston Villa. (Source: Fichajes)
Fulham’s hope to secure the services of USMNT’s in-form striker Ricardo Pepi with a bid of up to €35 million lodged for the PSV Eindhoven forward. (Source: Eindhovens Dagblad)
The Premier League duo of Sunderland and West Ham United are thought to be interested in Roma’s unwanted striker Artem Dovbyk. (Source: Novyny Live)
La Liga
Nico Williams is said to deeply regret his decision to rebuff Barcelona last summer in favor of a lengthy contract extension at Athletic Club, which includes a buyout clause worth €95 million ($112 million). However, all hope of an exit has not yet been lost. Liverpool are “very interested” in the Spain international, particularly after missing out on Semenyo. (Source: El Nacional)
Arsenal are also thought to remain interested in Williams after flirting with a move for him in 2024. (Source: Fichajes)
Xabi Alonso has been firmly informed that Real Madrid will not make any January additions. Nevertheless, the former Liverpool midfielder has put the red-clad duo of Ibrahima Konaté and Florian Wirtz on his transfer wishlist for next summer. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Hansi Flick has recommended Barcelona snap up Borussia Dortmund’s experienced Serhou Guirassy as Robert Lewandowski’s successor next summer. The club’s scouts, however, have put forward the young Porto forward Samu Aghehowa. (Source: El Nacional)
Dani Carvajal cannot go on forever and Real Madrid are mulling over a move for Roma’s Brazilian fullback Wesley as an alternative to battle with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back. (Source: DefensaCentral)
World
Iconic former Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter striker Mario Balotelli could find himself in Argentina at historic giants River Plate for one final swansong to an itinerant career. (Source: Tuttosport)
Bayern Munich’s search for talent is not limited to Europe’s leading leagues. The German champions have been linked with a surprise move for Cardiff City’s Dylan Lawlor who has impressed for the League One club. (Source: talkSPORT)