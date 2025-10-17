Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Wanted by European Giant; Real Madrid Plot Wirtz Swoop
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bryan Mbeumo is urging Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba to join him at Manchester United in 2026. (Source: The Sun)
Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is another target for Man Utd, but a move to Old Trafford depends on whether Ruben Amorim, the former Sporting boss, remains in charge. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)
Leaving Man Utd could be Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils want a fee of around £40 million ($53.7 million) for the Portugal international, who could end up joining Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Contract negotiations between Liverpool and left back Andy Robertson have stalled, but there is no chance of him leaving in January. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all failed with approaches for Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram. (Source: TBR Football)
Chelsea are among the admirers of Lazio left back Nuno Tavares, formerly of Arsenal. The Blues balked at his €50 million (£43.5 million, $58.4 million) price tag during the summer but Tavares is expected to be available for significantly cheaper in January. (Source: Il Messaggero)
Another target for Chelsea is former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, whose contract with Al Hilal expires next summer. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the Serbia international as well. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque is another player on Chelsea’s radar after impressing following his departure from Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
AC Milan are looking to sign Aston Villa left back Lucas Digne at the end of the season. (Source: Milanlive)
Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a bid of €60 million (£52.2 million, $70.1 million) to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Real Madrid striker Endrick is a loan target for eight clubs across Europe: Aston Villa, Brighton, Man Utd, Newcastle, West Ham United, Juventus, Real Sociedad and Valencia. (Source: Mark Brus)
West Ham have already made a loan bid for Endrick but are unlikely to be able to convince the Brazil international to make the move. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Xabi Alonso has asked Real Madrid not to invest in a big-money midfielder until next summer, when he hopes Florian Wirtz could ask to leave Liverpool and would likely be interested in a reunion with his former Bayer Leverkusen manager. (Source: Defensa Central)
Real Madrid officials have warned Ferland Mendy that he could be released from his contract in 2026 if he does not improve his fitness record. (Source: Fichajes)
Marc-André ter Stegen has not ruled out a move away from Barcelona in January if he cannot reclaim his starting spot from Joan García. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is a huge admirer of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with a shock move to the Metropolitano. (Source: SPORT)