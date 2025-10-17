SI

Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Wanted by European Giant; Real Madrid Plot Wirtz Swoop

Endrick, Carlos Baleba, Andy Robertson, Sandro Tonali and Robert Lewandowski all feature in today’s gossip.

SI FC Staff

Bruno Fernandes and Florian Wirtz headline the gossip.
Bruno Fernandes and Florian Wirtz headline the gossip. / Molly Darlington/Copa/Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Carlos Baleba
Carlos Baleba remains a target for Man Utd. / Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bryan Mbeumo is urging Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba to join him at Manchester United in 2026. (Source: The Sun)

Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is another target for Man Utd, but a move to Old Trafford depends on whether Ruben Amorim, the former Sporting boss, remains in charge. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Leaving Man Utd could be Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils want a fee of around £40 million ($53.7 million) for the Portugal international, who could end up joining Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Contract negotiations between Liverpool and left back Andy Robertson have stalled, but there is no chance of him leaving in January. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all failed with approaches for Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram. (Source: TBR Football)

Chelsea are among the admirers of Lazio left back Nuno Tavares, formerly of Arsenal. The Blues balked at his €50 million (£43.5 million, $58.4 million) price tag during the summer but Tavares is expected to be available for significantly cheaper in January. (Source: Il Messaggero)

Another target for Chelsea is former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, whose contract with Al Hilal expires next summer. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the Serbia international as well. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque is another player on Chelsea’s radar after impressing following his departure from Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

AC Milan are looking to sign Aston Villa left back Lucas Digne at the end of the season. (Source: Milanlive)

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a bid of €60 million (£52.2 million, $70.1 million) to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Endrick
Endrick could leave Real Madrid in January. / Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Endrick is a loan target for eight clubs across Europe: Aston Villa, Brighton, Man Utd, Newcastle, West Ham United, Juventus, Real Sociedad and Valencia. (Source: Mark Brus)

West Ham have already made a loan bid for Endrick but are unlikely to be able to convince the Brazil international to make the move. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Xabi Alonso has asked Real Madrid not to invest in a big-money midfielder until next summer, when he hopes Florian Wirtz could ask to leave Liverpool and would likely be interested in a reunion with his former Bayer Leverkusen manager. (Source: Defensa Central)

Real Madrid officials have warned Ferland Mendy that he could be released from his contract in 2026 if he does not improve his fitness record. (Source: Fichajes)

Marc-André ter Stegen has not ruled out a move away from Barcelona in January if he cannot reclaim his starting spot from Joan García. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is a huge admirer of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with a shock move to the Metropolitano. (Source: SPORT)

