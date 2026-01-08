Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Eyes Record Man Utd Exit; €100 Million Offer for Raphinha
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Al Hilal are lining up a £100 million ($135.1 million) offer for Bruno Fernandes this January. If Manchester United were to accept this bid, which is eminently more likely after Ruben Amorim’s exit, the club captain would surpass Cristiano Ronaldo as United’s most expensive sale of all time. (Source: Indykaila)
In the knowledge that Mohamed Salah will be on his way out of the club this summer, Liverpool are prepared to splash €100 million (£86.6 million, $117 million) on Paris Saint-Germain’s want-away forward Bradley Barcola. (Source: Fichajes)
Interest is growing in Omar Marmoush, who may become surplus to requirements at the Etihad following the imminent arrival of Antoine Semenyo. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with interest in the Manchester City forward. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Chelsea’s pursuit of Mike Maignan has been all but curtailed by the revelation that AC Milan are on the cusp of tying the brilliant goalkeeper down to a new contract which stretches until 2031. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)
Manchester United fumbled their pursuit of Antoine Semenyo by offering the Manchester City-bound forward a lower basic wage than Matheus Cunha which the forward “took exception to.” (Source: Football Transfers)
Arsenal have rekindled their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers’ teenage star striker Igor Tyjon. A second bid of £2.2 million ($3 million) was rejected last summer but a fee of £1 million could be all it takes this month as he continues to turn down offers of new terms. (Source: HandofArsenal)
Tottenham Hotspur have been billed as a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jørgen Strand Larsen. The relegation battlers are expected to be willing to sanction a move in the summer. (Source: Indykaila)
Manchester United have been credited with interest in Sassuolo center back Tarik Muharemović. Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Juventus are also thought to be circling the 22-year-old Slovenia international who will be available for €30 million (£26 million, $35.1 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness)
Chelsea have been tipped to make a move for Bayern Munich’s out-of-favor center back Kim Min-jae. (Source: Fichajes)
Kim, who won Serie A with Napoli, has also been floated as a figure on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Liverpool have not given up their pursuit of Marc Guéhi. In response to Manchester City’s increased interest in the Crystal Palace captain, the Reds are expected to try and hijack the move. (Source: Hooligan Soccer)
La Liga
After wiggling the door ajar during negotiations for João Cancelo, Al Hilal have bundled forward with a €100 million ($117 million) offer for Barcelona’s Raphinha. The structure of the deal is thought to be €80 million in guaranteed fees with a further €20 million in bonuses. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona’s academy gem Fermín López has been singled out as a potential Manchester United target in the event that Xavi Hernández takes over at Old Trafford. (Source: El Nacional)
Chelsea’s links to Vinicius Junior have been flatly rebuffed, with the Real Madrid forward all but confirmed to stay in the Spanish capital in January. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Vinicius Jr is no longer untouchable in the Real Madrid squad. Unlike the exit of Toni Kroos, which left a gaping void in midfield, the Brazilian has several immediate replacements available. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Xabi Alonso requested more summer signings which never came at Real Madrid. He is not expected to be rewarded with any fresh additions in January. (Source: The Athletic)
MLS
Juventus are expected to let Weston McKennie’s contract expire this summer, with talk of a move to MLS for the USMNT star on the cards. (Source: Football Transfers)
Real Betis have reignited their interest in Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia. The Venezuela international is also thought to be on Fulham’s radar. (Source: Fichajes)