Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Makes Real Madrid Offer; Barcelona Chase Man Utd Fan Favorite

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Dayot Upamecano’s contract is winding down. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have warned center back Dayot Upamecano, a target for Liverpool, that he has just a matter of weeks to accept their offer of a new contract before it will be withdrawn. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has identified Manchester United center back Lisandro Martínez as his top defensive target, keen to add a left-footed option to his squad. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle United are ready to pay €85 million (£73.7 million, $101.7 million) for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López, who was deemed untouchable even before signing a new contract on Friday. (Source: El Nacional)

Scouts from Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd have been watching RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, much to the frustration of fellow suitors Bayern Munich, who do not want to compete with Premier League clubs in a bidding war. (Source: Christian Falk)

Diomande is not the only 19-year-old winger from the Ivory Coast of interest to Arsenal, Man Utd and Bayern. Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Touré is emerging as a target ahead of a potential summer move. (Source: SportsBoom)

Tottenham Hotspur have been encouraged to explore a move for long-term target Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace as the Eagles strike a deal to sign Evann Guessand on loan from Aston Villa. (Source: Football Insider)

Mateta, meanwhile, has reached an agreement to join AC Milan, who are ready to pay €35 million (£30.3 million, $41.9 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton are interested in signing Chelsea winger Tyrique George on loan as a replacement for the injured Jack Grealish. (Source: The Athletic)

As West Ham United lose Lucas Paquetá to Flamengo, they are looking to replace the midfielder with Atalanta’s Nicola Zalewski. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both looking at deals to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips before the transfer deadline. (Source: Football Insider)

While Phillips could leave Man City, one player whose exit has been blocked is striker Omar Marmoush. Despite interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham, Pep Guardiola does not want to lose the Egyptian. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barcelona. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona have offered midfielder Marc Casadó to Man Utd as part of a swap deal for on-loan winger Marcus Rashford. (Source: The Touchline)

Meanwhile, Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes offered himself to Real Madrid this month, but Los Blancos made it clear they are not interested in making any major signings in January. (Source: Rodra)

Barcelona have reignited their interest in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, planning to rival Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in a transfer battle which could be worth up to €70 million (£60.7 million, $83.7 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Arda Güler has threatened to leave Real Madrid in the summer if Álvaro Arbeloa remains in charge, having been frustrated by his role under the new manager. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are sweating over another significant youth exit. Midfielder Guille Fernández, 17, is unhappy and has attracted significant interest from Newcastle. (Source: SPORT)

AC Milan have offered €30 million (£26 million, $35.9 million) to sign Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio. (Source: Fichajes)

RB Leipzig winger Diomande is Real Madrid’s chosen target if either Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo leave the club in the summer. (Source: Defensa Central)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS