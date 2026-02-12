Transfer Rumors: Haaland Eyes Real Madrid Switch; Man Utd, Liverpool’s €100 Million Blow

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Dušan Vlahović has admirers in England. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović is looking to move to the Premier League this summer when his contract expires. Tottenham Hotspur are interested but Chelsea are currently leading the race. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Elsewhere, Chelsea are still looking to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and are considering using left back Marc Cucurella in a potential swap deal to drive down his €100 million (£87.1 million, $119 million) asking price. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool and Manchester United’s hopes of signing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande have been dashed by complications over a private contract with his old agency. Negotiations cannot be held with his current representatives until a legal battle comes to an end, with no end currently in sight. (Source: Sky Sport Switzerland)

John Stones is increasingly likely to leave Manchester City this summer when his contract expires. AC Milan, Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich are all keen. (Source: Mark Brus)

Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to fight for the signature of 17-year-old Benfica forward Anísio Cabral. (Source: Media Foot)

Aston Villa will not look to sign Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott under any circumstances next summer, regardless of whether the Reds agree to cancel the mandatory purchase clause in his current loan deal. (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham are ready to pay €100 million (£87.1 million, $119 million) to convince Real Madrid to sell striker Endrick in the summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Contract talks between Arsenal and forward Kai Havertz are progressing well and a one-year extension is close to being agreed. (Source: Steve Kay)

Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi is likely to depart on a free transfer this summer. Chelsea have offered a more lucrative contract compared to fellow suitors Barcelona, but the player dreams of a move to Camp Nou. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United are all chasing Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza, but it is Juventus who are thought to be leading the race. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

La Liga

Rodrygo faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

PSG manager Luis Enrique hopes to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo this summer but Los Blancos will refuse to even negotiate unless they are given a chance to sign midfielder Vitinha in exchange. (Source: Defensa Central)

Man City striker Erling Haaland has made it clear he will look to join Real Madrid at the end of the season if they choose to hire Jürgen Klopp as the new manager to replace Álvaro Arbeloa. (Source: El Nacional)

Borussia Dortmund are slowly giving up on their wish of keeping center back Nico Schlotterbeck, but Real Madrid have been warned it will take €70 million (£61 million, $83.3 million) to get a deal done this summer. (Source: El Desmarque)

Barcelona have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, seen as a cut-price option as he approaches the end of his contract. (Source: Fichajes)

Man Utd are not prepared to offer Barcelona a discount for on-loan winger Marcus Rashford, believing their €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.7 million) purchase option is already incredibly cheap. If Barcelona do not pay up, United will block all negotiations, confident other suitors would meet that asking price at the very least. (Source: SPORT)

Marc Casadó is prepared to consider his future at Barcelona at the end of the season and is open to moving to Saudi Arabia. (Source: AS)

