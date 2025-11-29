Transfer Rumors: Klopp on Liverpool Shortlist; Estevao Chased by European Giants
Premier League
Liverpool are mulling over a desperate appeal to Jürgen Klopp to take over from Arne Slot amid this season’s damning run of form. (Source: The Sun)
The legendary German coach could potentially act as a stopgap until the end of the season, by which point Liverpool would make a move to secure the services of Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique. (Source: Fichajes)
RB Leizpig’s in-demand center back Castello Lukeba is thought to be available for less than his €90 million (£78.8 million, $104.4 million) release clause, which drops to €80 million next summer. Chelsea are currently leading a race which also includes Liverpool. (Source: The Athletic)
Real Madrid are still considering Manchester United’s eye-watering offer of €100 million (£87.6 million, $116 million) for Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde. The player could be inclined to accept the move given his fractious relationship with Xabi Alonso. (Source: Fichajes)
The prospect of Arsenal offloading Kai Havertz this summer is a growing possibility as the Gunners will be forced to offset several years of big spending with a significant sale. (Source: The Athletic)
Manchester United have been billed as the club most likely to make a move for Robinho Junior, the Brazilian gem at Santos who has been helpfully dubbed the “new Neymar.” (Source: Fichajes)
The bargain €50 million release clause inserted into Serhou Guirassy’s Borussia Dortmund contract can only be triggered by six clubs. Arsenal are joined by fellow Premier League sides Man Utd, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea while the Spanish duo of Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in the mix. (Source: Sky Germany)
Liverpool’s waning interest in João Gomes has opened the door for Man Utd to pursue a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder this winter. (Source: CaughtOffside)
One year on from his last appearance for Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk is still waiting on the official ruling for his doping ban which is not expected to arrive any time soon. Talk of Mudryk pivoting to a new career as an Olympic sprinter has also been quashed. (Source: Daily Mail)
Manchester City are enamored by the idea of adding Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to their frontline next summer. Chelsea and Man Utd will be battling Pep Guardiola’s side for that pleasure. (Source: Fichajes)
Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers have both been put forward as potential successors for Daniel Farke at Leeds United. (Source: talkSPORT)
La Liga
Amid a contract standoff with Juventus, Kenan Yıldız could find himself as the subject of a €75 million ($87 million) bid from Real Madrid to act as a direct replacement for Vinicius Junior. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal, however, are thought to be at the front of the queue in the battle for Yıldız’s signature this summer. (Source: La Repubblica)
Another alternative to Vinicius Jr could be his compatriot Estêvão. Chelsea would not make a deal for their Brazilian gem easy but Madrid would boast swollen funds should they part ways with Vinicius. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Newcastle United have not given up hope of securing an unlikely deal for Barcelona’s talismanic winger Raphinha. The Magpies have promised to make the Brazilian one of the best-paid players in the Premier League. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid have no interest in bidding for Marc Guéhi in January despite Crystal Palace’s willingness to sell. Instead, the Spanish giants are expected to wait until the summer to snap the England international up on a free transfer. (Source: Madrid Universal)
There is no chance of Barcelona signing long-term target Nico Williams in 2026 or over the years to come given the €100 million ($116 million) buyout clause inserted into his contract at Athletic Club. (Source: El Nacional)
Sergio Ramos has been tipped to make a sensational return to Real Madrid after bringing an end to his time at Monterrey in Mexico this December. (Source: DefensaCentral)