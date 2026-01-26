Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye €100 Million Midfielder; Vinicius Jr Drops PSG Ultimatum

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Aurélien Tchouaméni sat out the trip to Villarreal. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Liverpool are battling Tottenham Hotspur for the coveted signature of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. Both Premier League clubs have already tabled bids worth €100 million (£86.8 million, $117.7 million) for the France international, which have tempted the Spanish giants, who are still mulling over their options. (Source: Fichajes)

While Tchouaméni’s future may be up in the air, Eduardo Camavinga is intent on staying at Real Madrid despite links to Liverpool. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Chelsea’s quest to sign Jérémy Jacquet has been complicated by rival interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Crystal Palace and Chelsea are both keen on Rennes’ prodigious striker Mohamed Kader Meïté but there is stiff competition. Al Hilal are already lining up a €40 million (£34.7 million, $47.1 million) for the 18-year-old. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester United are also credited with interest in the sought-after teenager Meïté should one of their strikers leave this month. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Liverpool have struck a swift agreement with Roma to secure the return of Kostas Tsimikas, who will presumably cover the outgoing Andy Robertson. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

In their search for a longer-term Robertson replacement, Liverpool are thought to be interested in Fulham’s U.S. men’s national team fullback Antonee Robinson. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Real Madrid’s talented youngster youngster Víctor Valdepeñas. There is thought to be a €50 million (£43.4 million, $58.9 million) buyout clause in the youngster’s contract. (Source: Hand of Arsenal)

Douglas Luiz is ready to accept a move to Chelsea should the London outfit strike an agreement with Nottingham Forest this month. (Source: Tuttosport)

Bournemouth have landed their replacement for Antoine Semenyo in the form of Vasco da Gama forward Rayan. The deal is thought to be worth an initial £24.7 million ($33.5 million) with a further £5.6 million available in add-ons. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool target Givairo Read is “high” on Bayern Munich’s transfer shortlist next summer. The German giants are prioritizing new contracts this month before they consider moving for the Feyenoord right back who previously worked under Arne Slot. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

La Liga

Fermín López is in fine form for Barcelona. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior has warned Real Madrid that if he has not received a definitive answer regarding his contract situation by April, he will leave the club. Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is described as “obsessed” with the prospect of signing the Brazil international, who is thought to be demanding an annual salary of €30 million ($35.3 million). (Source: El Nacional)

In order to ward off interest from the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona have offered Fermín López a contract extension until 2031 which comes with a 50% increase in his salary. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Should Jürgen Klopp take over Real Madrid, he would oversee a swift exit for Jude Bellingham, who is cast in the German coach’s eyes as “unprofessional.” However, were former Inter boss Simone Inzaghi to take the reins from Álvaro Arbeloa, he is expected to hang on to the England international. (Source: El Nacional)

Following the path laid out by Barcelona’s acquisition of Hamza Abdelkarim, Real Madrid are expected to snap Leicester City’s 17-year-old forward Jake Evans up on loan deal which includes an obligation to buy. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have managed to negotiate their way to an €8.5 million ($10 million) fee for Dro Fernández from PSG despite a release clause worth €6 million. (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester City were one of several clubs which made an “aggressive” late pursuit of Fernández before PSG sweetened the deal for Barcelona. (Source: Marc Mechenoua)

Atlético Madrid’s pursuit of Lee Kang-in has been halted by Luis Enrique, who has dubbed the South Korea international one of his “untouchables” at PSG. (Source: Fichajes)

