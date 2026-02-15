Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Chase £95 Million Premier League Star; PSG Plan Real Madrid Raid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Elliot Anderson has multiple Premier League giants interested in his signature. | Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Manchester United are pursuing Borussia Dortmund standout Julian Ryerson to bolster their backline, but have competition from Newcastle United. Dortmund, though, do not want to sell the right wing-back. (Source: Sports Boom)

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, beating out Manchester City and Arsenal for the forward’s signature. The Magpies are thought to have put a £95 million ($129.4 million) price tag on the England international. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Man City are the clear favourites to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. The club has already made contact with the player’s camp. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Yet Chelsea believe if they make an offer of £100 million ($136.2 million) for Anderson, they will successfully hijack Man City’s transfer. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal are in the market for an upgrade to both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing, pointing Mikel Arteta in the direction of RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa. Scouts from the club have frequently visited Red Bull Arena to monitor the 20-year-old. (Source: Fussball Daten)

After losing out on Conor Gallagher to Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa tried to snatch Spurs midfielder Lucas Bergvall during the winter transfer window. The deal did not progress, but potential suitors could come back around this summer. (Source: The Athletic)

Chelsea are prepared to sit down with fullback Marc Cucurella to discuss a new deal that would keep the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge for the long haul. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd are seeking a permanent transfer for goalkeeper André Onana, who still has two years left on his contract, this summer. Backup keeper Altay Bayındır could also be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of 2025–26. (Source: The Sun)

After failing to sign Fulham winger Harry Wilson before the January transfer window shut, Everton are planning to reignite their pursuit of the Welshman this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers will ask to leave the club at the end of the season if Unai Emery’s men do not qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Indykaila)

La Liga

Robert Lewandowski is likely headed toward a Barcelona exit. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Real Madrid winger Brahim Díaz, who has fallen down Álvaro Arbeloa’s pecking order after his extended absence for the Africa Cup of Nations. (Source: Fichajes)

Robert Lewandowski plans to make his final decision on his future only after Barcelona completes their presidential election. The striker remains linked with a move to MLS outfit Chicago Fire. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Despite rumors linking Carlo Ancelotti to a sensational return to Real Madrid after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Italian boss is set to sign a new four-year contract with Brazil. (Source: The Athletic)

Dutch midfielder Stije Resink has caught the attention of Atlético Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side is prepared to trigger the player’s €6 million ($7.1 million) release clause this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has formally asked the club to sign a fullback to replace the inconsistent Alejandro Balde on the left flank. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are closely monitoring 18-year-old center back Kacper Potulski as a potential long-term solution to the team’s defensive woes. Chelsea, Newcastle, AC Milan and Lyon are also interested in the Mainz defender. (Source: Defensa Central)

Real Betis have no plans to exercise the purchase option of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat’s loan at the end of the season. Villarreal, though, have emerged as interested suitors for the Fenerbahçe loanee. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS