Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Consider Shock Reappointment; Vinicius Jr Attracts Record Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool have been tipped to consider a shock reappointment of Brendan Rodgers should Arne Slot fail to steer the Reds back into top form. Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is another target being considered. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United are “confident” a deal worth £70 million ($92.6 million) for Adam Wharton will be secured next summer. However, the Crystal Palace controller will only sanction a move if the Red Devils qualify for Europe. (Source: The Mirror)
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is expected to be the subject of a €60 million (£52.6 million, $69.5 million) bid from Liverpool in January. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liverpool will have to meet Madrid’s €80 million (£70.1 million, $92.7 million) asking price if they are to secure Camavinga’s services. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Appointing former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández is a topic of discussion for the powerbrokers at Tottenham Hotspur during a worrying run of form under Thomas Frank. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal are scouting Elche’s sought-after midfielder Rodri Mendoza, who could be available for just €20 million (£17.5 million, $23.2 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Ibrahima Konaté may no longer be on Real Madrid’s radar, but he has not yet ruled out the prospect of leaving Liverpool this summer. (Source: Sky Sports News)
Juventus have registered their interest in taking Man Utd academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo on loan in January. (Source: TuttoJuve)
Mainoo, by contrast, is said to be “desperate” to join his former United teammate Scott McTominay in Napoli next year. (Source: Il Mattino)
Nicolas Jackson having his stay at Bayern Munich made permanent is billed as increasingly unlikely, with a return to Chelsea very much on the cards. (Source: Football Transfers)
Liverpool are exploring a new contract for Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been one of the standout performers in an otherwise underwhelming season on Merseyside. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could make an unexpected switch to Paris Saint-Germain after returning to action for AS Monaco following his shortened doping ban. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Vinicius Junior could become the most expensive sale in Real Madrid history if the Spanish giants accept the €150 million (£113.4 million, $173.8 million) offer made by Manchester City. The Brazilian would also stand as City’s record signing. (Source: Fichajes)
Despite interest from PSG, Barcelona remain in “the driving seat” when it comes for a permanent deal for Marcus Rashford. (Source: Football Insider)
Barcelona are seriously considering a future without Hansi Flick in the dugout. Former player and current Como boss Cesc Fàbregas has emerged as the leading candidate. (Source: Fichajes)
João Victor de Souza, Santos’s teenager unhelpfully dubbed the “new Marcelo” is on the radar of Barcelona. Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also interested in the Brazilian left back whose release clause stands at a modest €15 million ($13.1 million). (Source: AS)
After ending their pursuit of Konaté, Real Madrid have pivoted their focus towards Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: Fichajes)