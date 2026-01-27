Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Hijack £80 Million Real Madrid Target; Barcelona Reignite Alvarez Pursuit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Emiliano Martínez was linked with a move away from Aston Villa this past summer. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Liverpool have beaten out Real Madrid in pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The England international is ready to join the defending English champions on a five-year contract. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb has reached a verbal agreement with Fulham for a permanent transfer. Only final details from the Cityzens’ side need to be sorted before the £36 million ($49.2 million) deal becomes official. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is keen on reuniting with Brentford center back Nathan Collins, who was already previously linked with a move to north London last summer. Hindering the deal, though, is Frank’s uncertain future at the club. (Source: Daily Mail)

Discreet talks have begun between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid for Julián Alvarez. The move would come in response to Viktor Gyökeres’s struggles in north London since he joined the club last summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United and Inter remain interested in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, though the Italian giants are the frontrunners to pay the £40 million ($54.72 million) price tag the Villains placed on the World Cup winner. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea have made the decision to recall center back Aaron Anselmino from his loan at Borussia Dortmund. The Blues are extremely thin at the back, so they ignored the player’s desire to stay in the Bundesliga. (Source: Sky Sport Germany)

Liverpool informed left back Andy Robertson that a loan to Tottenham Hotspur is still on the table this January despite his appearance at the weekend. The deal, though, hinges on the Reds’ ability to recall Konstantinos Tsimikas from his loan at Roma. (Source: TEAMtalk)

After returning from their respective loans, Man Utd’s Joe Hugill, Ethan Wheatley, Louis Jackson, Elyh Harrison, Habeeb Ogunneye and Sonny Aljofree are all expected to be on the move again before the window closes. (Source: The Sun)

Liverpool have no plans to sell skipper Virgil van Dijk before his contract expires in 2027. The club still sees the centre back as part of its future plans as it works to secure additional options in central defence over the summer. (Source: Football Insider)

A verbal agreement for the transfer of Lucas Paquetá has been struck between West Ham United and Brazilian club Flamengo. The two clubs are finalising a deal for the midfielder in the range of £36 million ($49.2 million). (Source: The Sun)

Nottingham Forest made a £35 million ($47.87 million) bid for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Aston Villa and AC Milan are also interested in the player, who has expressed his desire to part ways with the Eagles. (Source: The Telegraph)

La Liga

Trent Alexander-Arnold has only made 16 appearances for Real Madrid. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

Despite recent speculation, Real Madrid hold Trent Alexander-Arnold in high regard and he is without a doubt part of the club’s future plans. The Spanish giants are prepared to be patient with the fullback, whose debut season has been marred by injury. (Source: The Athletic)

Barcelona still view Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez as their ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski, who is not expected to renew his contract with the Catalans. Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović is also atop their shortlist. (Source: ESPN)

Following the departure of Conor Gallagher, Atlético Madrid are accelerating their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka. The defending German giants wish to cash in on the midfielder before he can leave as a free agent in the summer. (Source: Fichajes)

New Real Madrid boss Álvaro Arbeloa wants Endrick back with the team next season. The Spaniard is very impressed with the teenager’s progress on loan at Lyon. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Marseille striker Neal Maupay is headed to Sevilla on loan. The deal includes a €6 million ($7.13 million) buy clause, but it is not mandatory. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona have agreed to sign 19-year-old left back Patricio Pacífico from Uruguayan side Defensor Sporting. The loan deal includes a €1.8 million ($2.14 million) buy clause, and the teenager will start out at Barça B. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

In the event of Alexander Sørloth’s departure from the Metropolitano, Atlético Madrid have identified Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus as a potential replacement. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS